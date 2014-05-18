Diamondbacks chase Dodgers’ Kershaw again

PHOENIX -- Whatever the reason, Arizona has had two-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw’s number at Chase Field recently. The numbers just kept piling up Saturday.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles, two homers and drove in six runs and the Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Kershaw for the fifth straight time at Chase Field, this time 18-7, hours after hiring Tony La Russa as the team’s first chief baseball officer.

“Obviously, Kershaw is one of the best in baseball, and to be able to get even a few runs off him. ... Then it kind of snowballed,” Goldschmidt said.

Goldschmidt drove in his first run with his first double in a seven-run second inning off Kershaw (2-1), who has not won at Chase Field since Aug. 7, 2011.

Goldschmidt’s three-run homer in the seventh inning made it 13-7, and he hit another in the eighth off catcher Drew Butera, the last of six Dodgers pitchers.

“It is always a lot easier when you have a lead,” Goldschmidt said. “It shouldn’t make that much of a difference, but as a hitter it takes pressure off you. You see the guys ahead of you have good Abs (at-bats). You think, ‘I have to follow this.’ You don’t want to be that guy that goes up there and throws it away.”

The Diamondbacks (17-28) had a franchise high in runs and a season-high 21 hits in their first victory over the Dodgers (23-21) in seven home games, including two designated home games in Sydney, Australia.

Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock had four hits, including a homer, shortstop Chris Owings added three hits with a homer and third baseman Martin Prado had three hits and three RBIs. Eric Chavez hit a pinch-hit homer.

“They haven’t really broken out this year, and tonight we did,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We were patient. We got pitches to hit and we hammered them. We were on our way.”

Goldschmidt scored five runs and Owings scored four for Arizona, which announced the hiring of La Russa, the Hall of Fame manager, as its first chief baseball officer.

Dodgers outfielders Yasiel Puig and Carl Crawford homered against rookie right-hander Chase Anderson (2-0), who gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Kershaw left after giving up six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, the second shortest start of his career.

“It is kind of shocking any time he has an inning like that,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “You expect him to go seven or eight and give up two or three runs or less. If you can score, you have a good chance of winning. It is definitely not the norm with him.”

Kershaw saw his ERA rise from 1.74 to 4.43 in his fourth start of the season, his third since returning from the disabled list. He beat Arizona in Australia on March 22, giving up one run in 6 2/3 innings.

“I left some balls up,” Kershaw said. “You can’t really make excuses, saying they found holes. They hit balls hard. They hit gaps. I just got hit hard tonight. You are allowed to have bad days but those have to be salvaged. You’ve got to save your bullpen. You have to at least try to get through five or six (innings) on bad days. You are allowed to (have bad days) but not like this.”

Arizona left fielder Cody Ross walked to open Arizona’s seven-run second inning, and his second walk of the inning ended Kershaw’s night.

Second baseman Cliff Pennington had a two-run triple, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch an RBI single and Pollock and Owings run-scoring triples. Prado had two hits and an RBI in the inning and Goldschmidt added a run-scoring double.

Puig homered with one out in the third.

Owings hit his second homer of the season leading off a two-run fourth, and Prado drove in the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice to make it 9-2.

Crawford’s third homer of the season followed a one-out single by Gonzalez and a double by center fielder Matt Kemp and knocked out Anderson.

Pinch hitter Andre Ethier hit a two-run double off reliever Evan Marshall to cap a five-run inning and make it 9-7, but Goldschmidt and Arizona kept hitting.

NOTES: Arizona announced the hiring of Tony La Russa as chief baseball officer on Saturday. La Russa, who is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer after being a four-time major-league manager of the year, will oversee the baseball operations and report only to president/CEO Derrick Hall. “Something had to be done,” Hall said. “There needed to be another voice, another solid sense of leadership and success.” ... Arizona 2B Aaron Hill was a late scratch from the starting lineup with shoulder pain. He is considered day to day. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig has an extra-base hit and an RBI in eight straight games, a Los Angeles Dodgers record. He is the first since Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria (2009) to do that. ... The Diamondbacks set a franchise record with three triples in the second inning.