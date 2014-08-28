Kershaw earns 16th win as Dodgers dump D-backs

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw achieved two more firsts Wednesday. He became the first 16-game winner in the major leagues, and he did it while pitching in a bases-loaded situation for the first time this season.

The first time.

“It is a pretty shocking stat ... but not really,” Dodgers left fielder Scott Van Slyke said after Kershaw fired eight effective innings to lead Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kershaw (16-3) gave up one unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, and he lowered his ERA to a major-league-best 1.73.

Right fielder Matt Kemp hit a two-run double in a three-run third. Van Slyke capped the inning with a bases-empty homer off left-hander Wade Miley (7-10) as the Dodgers (76-58) won for the fifth time in six games.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the third on singles by shortstop Didi Gregorius and center fielder Ender Inciarte and a walk to third baseman Cliff Pennington. Kershaw got out of the inning on a soft line drive to second base and a flyout.

“Does it surprise me, yeah,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after being told Kershaw had not been in a bases-loaded situation previously this season. “But nothing too much surprises me about him anymore.”

Kershaw, the prohibitive favorite to win his third NL Cy Young Award in four years, has made 14 consecutive quality starts (six innings or more, three earned runs or fewer).

He has not given up more than three runs in his last 18 starts, since an 18-7 loss to the Diamondbacks on May 17, when he allowed seven runs in a career-low 1 2/3 innings.

“I‘m sure getting kicked around a little bit is going to fuel him,” Mattingly said, referring to the May outing against Arizona. “He’s not going to talk about it. I don’t know it. He just went to work, and his next outing he started rolling again.”

Inciarte, who had two hits, tripled to open the fifth inning but stayed there when Kershaw retired the side on two strikeouts and a infield popup.

Arizona (55-78) finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position while losing for the ninth time in 11 games.

“We didn’t do too much with him,” said Arizona left fielder Mark Trumbo, who left four runners in scoring position. “I am not terribly pleased. The reality is he is pretty tough to do too much against. A big hit at some point would have been real nice.”

Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 38th save, the 100th of his career.

Kershaw leads the majors in victories despite missing five weeks with a teres major strain following a season-opening victory over Arizona in Australia.

“When we beat him here, he was leaving his slider up,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Tonight he was bearing his slider down and in.”

Arizona scored its run in the fourth inning. Right fielder Alfredo Marte doubled, and he scored after first baseman Jordan Pacheco dropped a single into left-center field and Van Slyke committed an error.

Pacheco’s single bounced off center fielder Yasiel Puig, and Van Slyke turned his right ankle while retrieving the ball. Van Slyke made an awkward throw from his back toward second base, enabling both runners to advance. Van Slyke left the game and was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

”Just a little bit rough early,“ Mattingly said of Kershaw. ”It seemed like the angry, hungry grizzly bear had gone just grumpy out there.

“I thought he settled in the most after the ball that ‘Slykie’ came in and got hurt on. He settled down. He had better tempo. It seemed like he was battling early on to get his rhythm. After he got that, it was pretty much lights out after that.”

Van Slyke has 10 homers this season, four against Miley, one in Australia, one at Dodger Stadium and two at Chase Field.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw two 10-pitch innings in a simulated game and did pitchers’ fielding practice Wednesday afternoon, manager Don Mattingly said. If Ryu recovers well, he will start either Sunday or Monday, with RHP Roberto Hernandez starting the other game, according to Mattingly. Ryu is eligible to return Saturday from a right hip strain. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, nursing a sore back, did not start. He appeared as a defensive replacement. ... Arizona CF Ender Inciarte recorded his second outfield assist in two days, and the D-backs extended their major league lead to 39. Inciarte has 10 outfield assists, tied for first in the NL with Dodgers CF Yasiel Puig.