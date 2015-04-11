Diamondbacks spoil Dodgers’ shift in 10-inning win

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Ender Inciarte did not mind facing a five-man man infield in the 10th inning Friday night. In fact, it made his job easier.

”It made me realize what they were going to try to do,“ Inciarte said. ”They are going to try to throw that sinker because they want a ground ball. I feel like they are not going to throw a curve, because it will be easier for me to hit it the other way or hit a fly ball.

“I was just trying to hit the ball hard.”

Inciarte grounded a single inside the bag at first base, his pull field, to drive in pinch-hitter Cliff Pennington with the Diamondbacks’ winning run in a 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.

Pennington walked with one out in the 10th inning off left-hander J.P. Howell (0-1), took second on a wild pitch and stole third as center fielder A.J. Pollock drew a walk on a 3-1 pitch.

“As he soon as he stole third base, it was ‘win, win,'” Inciarte said. “You have the confidence that he did this for the team, now I have to do my job.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly visited the mound and brought right fielder Yasiel Puig in to play third base, stationing three players between second base and third base. Inciarte went the other way for his first career game-winning hit.

“Obviously, I didn’t want them to hit it to him (Puig),” Mattingly said. “When we worked on it, he was actually the best guy (from) the outfield. Actually, his hands are pretty good.”

Left-hander Oliver Perez (1-0) got hot-hitting Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to ground into an inning-ending double play with a runner on first in the top of the 10th.

“I was being a little too fine and put myself in a bad situation and the team,” Howell said. “They did their job. I wasn’t attacking, so they attacked me. That is what happened.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer off Dodgers left-hander Brett Anderson in the third inning accounted for the other Diamondbacks runs.

Goldschmidt, who has 14 homers against the Dodgers in 58 games, also singled in the first and eighth innings.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal homered and shortstop Jimmy Rollins had a two-run double for the Dodgers.

Gonzalez, who set a major league record with five home runs in the first three games of a season, had a single and two walks, one intentional, in five plate appearances.

Gonzalez joins Dixie Walker as the only Dodgers since 1914 to reach base at least three times in each of the first four games of a season. Walker did it in 1944.

“He’s just very, very dangerous right now, so we were very careful with him,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said.

Pollock and Inciarte singled with one out in the third inning before Goldschmidt hit the first pitch he saw into the pool area in right-center field for a 3-0 lead.

Grandal hit a two-out homer in the fourth, his first of the season to make it 3-1.

Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe and center fielder Joc Pederson singled to open the fifth and scored on Rollins’ tying one-out double against Diamondbacks starter Chase Anderson, who gave up three runs in five innings.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Ryan Webb, acquired from Baltimore on Thursday, is on the 40-man roster but not expected to join the team for its three-game series in Arizona, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t know all of the particulars,” he said. Webb is to make $2.75 million this season. ... D-backs RHP Archie Bradley, the seventh player taken in the first round of the 2011 draft, is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Dodgers. He will be opposed by LHP Clayton Kershaw, the reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner. Kershaw had the worst regular season start of his career at Chase Field last May 17, giving up six hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. ... C A.J. Ellis will start behind the plate, Mattingly said. ... Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (hand) ran and played catch Friday, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. He is eligible to return from the disabled Sunday after surgery on his fifth metatarsal but appears unlikely to meet that date. ... Dodgers manager Don Mattingly is one of three players to have homered in a major league-record eight straight games, tying Dale Long and Ken Griffey Jr. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had a five-game home streak end Friday, counting the last two games of the 2014 regular season.