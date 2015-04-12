Bradley wins big league debut for Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Arizona right-hander Archie Bradley’s major league debut Saturday went about as he imagined.

“You think about yourself getting a win,” Bradley said. “You think about yourself throwing the ball well. To go out there and execute and keep everything under control. Now I want to keep building on it.”

Bradley gave up one hit in six scoreless innings in the first start of his career, a 6-0 victory over reigning National League MVP and Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.

Bradley, 22, struck out six and walked four in his major-league debut after winning the final spot in the rotation the last week of spring. Second baseman Howie Kendrick had the Dodgers’ only hit off Bradley, a double to right-center field in the fourth inning.

“If you can’t get excited and get ready to pitch against Clayton Kershaw, you need to go get yourself checked out,” Bradley said. “Blood was pumping. Heart was beating pretty fast. I was just ready to get this thing going.”

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs and center fielder A.J. Pollock had three singles and scored twice against Kershaw, who gave up 10 hits and six runs (five earned) in 6 1/3 innings.

Kershaw had not given up more than three runs in his previous 24 regular-season starts, a steak that began after he gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 18-7 loss to Arizona at Chase Field last May 17, the worst outing of his career.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” Kershaw said.

“Sometimes you are going to have days where they line out right at guys and your line looks a lot better than the way you pitched. Other days you are going to have ground balls, broken-bat hits and stuff like that. Today was a combo of both. They hit it where we weren’t and they hit a lot of balls hard.”

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the seventh knocked Kershaw out. He has homered in four straight games against the Dodgers and has 15 against them in his career. He also had a run-scoring groundout as the D-backs built a 4-0 lead after four innings.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s one-out single in the ninth inning was the Dodgers only other hit.

Kendrick’s double put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth, but Bradley got out of that with a strikeout and a groundout. He struck out the side in the fifth and pitched around a two-out walk to Gonzalez in the sixth.

“His stuff was really good,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “That’s a great lineup. He did a nice job of navigating through it. He’s a confident kid. It’s exciting for him. Exciting for the ball club. Exciting for the organization.”

Arizona right fielder Mark Trumbo and left fielder Ender Inciarte had two singles and an RBI apiece.

Trumbo singled in a Pollock in the first inning before Goldschmidt’s RBI groundout in the third. Pollock and Inciarte had RBIs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

”It is the first look at him,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”We will get him next time.

The Dodgers were down to their third third baseman by the fourth inning, and they used four. Starter Justin Turner was spiked on the glove hand as Pollock slid into third base on a potential double steal in the Diamondbacks’ two-run third.

Turner dropped the ball for an error and was removed with stiffness in his left index finger. Juan Uribe entered and suffered left hamstring tightness on the next play, when he made an awkward throw. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero, and Darwin Barney entered to play third on a double switch in the seventh.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig was given his first day off of the season after a 2-for-17 start at the plate. “He’s just getting more frustrated, it seems like, as he goes along,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I just don’t want him to get there. Some days it is just good to watch.” ... Diamondbacks C Gerald Laird (back) was scratched from the starting lineup and was replaced by C Tuffy Gosewisch. ... Diamondbacks OF Ender Inciarte, a left-handed hitter who starts in left field against left-handers, is 6-for-11 against lefties this season after getting two singles, one a bun, against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. ... Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley was the fifth pitcher from the 2011 draft class to make a start in the majors, joining Pittsburgh RHP Geritt Cole, Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer, Miami RHP Jose Fernandez and Oakland RHP Sonny Gray. All were among the top 18 picks.