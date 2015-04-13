Greinke’s strong outing leads Dodgers past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles right-hander Zack Greinke swears Arizona is not on his preferred opponents list, but his numbers disagree.

Greinke pitched seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He has won all six decisions against Arizona since coming to the Dodgers in 2013.

“The Diamondbacks, I know I’ve been pitching well against them, but that’s a team I get extra nervous against every time I face them,” Greinke said, “because I don’t feel confident, especially pitching in this park. There are some other teams where I feel more confident.”

Greinke (1-0) gave up five hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter to help the Dodgers (3-3) avoid a series sweep.

“Zack was what we needed today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “As the season wears on, pitching is going to take you where you want to go. That is going to be the difference maker for us this year, how our starting pitching is.”

Rookies Alex Guerrero and Joc Pederson had their first major league home runs, and left fielder Yasiel Puig also homered when the Dodgers (3-3) had 16 hits while running to a 7-0 lead.

The D-backs (3-3) scored all their runs with two outs in the ninth inning, on an RBI single by catcher Jordan Pacheco and a three-run double by center fielder A.J. Pollock.

Joel Peralta entered to get the final out for his second save.

Third baseman Guerrero, who made his first major league start, singled in a run in the fourth inning, doubled in a run in the seventh inning and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. It was his first start of the season.

“I‘m very happy,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “It’s hard enough for guys who play every day. Imagine what it is like to go for a week without playing.”

Center fielder Pederson, who homered in the fifth inning, also had three hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. He had a 30-30 season at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2014.

“It’s a big relief,” Pederson said of getting his first homer out of the way, “but more importantly it is a huge team win that we had today.”

Only one runner reached third base against Greinke, who stepped up after reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw gave up six runs (five earned) in a loss to Arizona on Saturday.

“Everyone in baseball is in his shadow,” Greinke said when asked if it felt as if he were pitching in Kershaw’s shadow.

Greinke is 13-0 in 17 starts against the NL West since the start of the 2014 season.

Puig hit his first homer of the season in the fifth inning as the Dodgers scored single runs in the third through seventh innings before Guerrero’s homer in the ninth.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez singled, doubled and extended his hitting streak to eight games, including the final two games of 2014. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins had two hits and a sacrifice fly, and left fielder Andre Ethier and catcher Yasmani Grandal also had two hits for the Dodgers.

Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter (0-2) gave up nine hits and three runs in five innings. He has given up 19 hits and eight runs (seven earned) runs in 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

“I got to make better pitches,” Collmenter said. “Even the ones that aren’t getting a lot of the bat, they are getting enough of it so I have to put them in a better location.”

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and third baseman Jake Lamb had two hits apiece for Arizona.

“He really can throw any pitch he wants and locate it at any point of the game,” Pollock said of Greinke. “Every time I face him, he is the same way. He is one of the best in the league.”

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Ryan Webb was outrighted off the major league roster Sunday. Webb was obtained in a trade with Baltimore last week along with the 74th pick in the 2015 Rule 4 draft. The Dodgers owe him $2.75 million. ... Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins committed fielding errors on consecutive plays in the fourth and fifth innings and had four errors in his first six games with the Dodgers. He had never made four errors in a week in his 15-year career. “The first one is not an error, that’s a rocket,” D-backs manager Don Mattingly said of a hard one-hopper hit by D-backs C Tuffy Gosewisch. ... The D-backs recalled RHP A.J. Schugel from Triple-A Reno on Sunday when C Gerald Laird (back) was placed on the disabled list. Schugel, the son of long-time major league scout Jeff Schugel, gave up two runs in three innings in his major league debut. The D-backs have 13 pitchers, with C/INF Jordan Pacheco serving as the second catcher. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe (hamstring) and INF Justin Turner (index finger) did not play after leaving Saturday’s game with injuries, although both were available, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.