Kendrick’s 10th-inning homer sparks Dodgers

PHOENIX -- Howie Kendrick may have found a home hitting second in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ batting order. He found a decisive homer there Tuesday.

Kendrick’s leadoff blast to right field broke a 10th-inning tie and helped the Dodgers earn a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

In five games at the No. 2 spot, the second baseman is 12-for-21, including a second four-hit game Tuesday.

“I just play my game,” said Kendrick, who had two singles, a double and the homer. “I can’t really change how I hit depending on where I am hitting. I‘m just trying to take it as it comes and see what happens.”

In the 10th, Kendrick hit a 1-0 fastball from David Hernandez (0-1) to the opposite field in right. With two outs in the inning, catcher Yasmani Grandal capped a four-RBI day with a two-run double.

Kendrick, who has hit fourth and third most of the season, tied the game at 3 with a single in the seventh.

“I don’t know if he wasn’t just getting ready to break out,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t really think it is the two hole, necessarily. It’s working for him, so that’s a good thing.”

Grandal also hit a two-run homer in the second inning, his 12th of the season. A switch hitter, both of his hits were to the opposite field.

Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen gave up an RBI double to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the bottom of the 10th before completing his 12th save.

Jansen has 23 career saves against the Diamondbacks, his highest total against any opponent, and he has 68 strikeouts in 39 innings against Arizona.

Center fielder Joc Pederson and right fielder Yasiel Puig had two hits apiece for the Dodgers (44-35), who are 5-2 in their past seven games.

“The biggest thing for us is to just continue to play good baseball and continue to put runs on the board,” Kendrick said.

Diamondbacks second baseman Chris Owings had a sacrifice fly in the second inning and shortstop Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his sixth of the season and second of the series, to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.

Third baseman Jake Lamb had two hits and scored twice, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas added two hits for the Diamondbacks (37-40), who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Hernandez, who returned in May after missing the 2014 season because of Tommy John surgery, has given up five earned runs and 10 hits over six innings in eight appearances.

”It was just lack of command,“ Hernandez said. ”I have been fighting it since I have been back. I just have to make better pitches. You can’t really feel your way around up here. You have to be ready and be sharp and tonight I wasn’t sharp.

“You grow accustomed to pitching and feeling fine, like nothing happened, but I know it is going to take time. Up here, there is no time.”

Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa gave up two runs and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings but did not get a decision. He has allowed four earned runs in his past four starts covering 27 2/3 innings.

Dodgers right-hander Carlos Frias, who pitched through back stiffness, surrendered three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Joel Peralta (2-1) pitched the ninth inning for the victory.

NOTES: Arizona optioned RHP Allen Webster to Triple-A Reno and recalled RHP Matt Stites, a reliever. Webster was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts after replacing RHP Josh Collmenter in the rotation. Collmenter is a top candidate to start Saturday. ... LHP Patrick Corbin will make his return to the Arizona rotation “most likely Tuesday” in Texas, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Corbin is coming back from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2014. ... Arizona C Oscar Hernandez, on the disabled list since spring training with a fractured hamate bone, is close to returning. “We should see him here over the weekend,” Hale said. The Diamondbacks must place Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick, on the active roster or offer him back to the Tampa Bay Rays. ... Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger is scheduled to make his next start Sunday after leaving his start Monday because of food poisoning following four scoreless innings.