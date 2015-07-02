Hernandez’s three hits lead Dodgers past D-backs

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez celebrated the anniversary of the best day of his life with another pretty good one Wednesday.

Hernandez, who made his major league debut July 1, 2014, tied a career high with three hits and finished a homer short of the cycle in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“July 1st will always have a special meaning for me,” Hernandez said. “It was a sentimental morning for me. The best day of my life was this day last year. How can I not remember?”

Hernandez tripled and scored in the first inning, then doubled home a run and scored in a three-run third inning to give left-hander Brett Anderson a 4-0 cushion.

“He’s energetic for sure, the way he plays,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Hernandez. “He’s a guy who can do a lot of things. He can hit the ball all over. He gives us multiple positions, and he’s been able to do it off the bench. He’s a good teammate, that’s the most important thing.”

Anderson (5-4) gave up seven hits and one run, struck out seven and walked two in seven innings en route to his third consecutive victory.

The Dodgers (45-35) won for the sixth time in eight games. They finished 6-4 on their road trip, their first winning trip in seven this season.

“You never know what can happen on a trip like that,” said Mattingly, whose team lost the first two games. “It was a good trip.”

Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly. He has reached base in all 12 games against the Diamondbacks this season.

Kenley Jansen gave up a homer to left fielder David Peralta with one out in the ninth inning but still recorded his 13th save.

Second baseman Aaron Hill hit his fourth homer with one out in the sixth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the Diamondbacks (37-41) still lost for the fifth time in seven games.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk, breaking an 11-game hitting streak.

“I can go to my grave knowing I got Paul Goldschmidt out twice, which has been an issue for me,” said Anderson, who was touched for seven hits and two homers in 11 previous at-bats by Goldschmidt.

Anderson has allowed five earned runs with 22 strikeouts in his past 28 innings over four starts, dropping his ERA to 3.00.

“He’s got weapons, and he knows what he is doing out there,” Mattingly said. “He doesn’t get rattled.”

Center fielder A.J. Pollock had three hits for Arizona, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas and shortstop Nick Ahmed added two hits apiece.

“In this ballpark you think you can score four runs, but Anderson did a good job against us and shut us down,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray (2-4) gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings, the most runs he has allowed in any of his seven starts. His ERA is 2.55.

“I just left some pitches up, and they took advantage of it,” Ray said.

NOTES: Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez and CF Joc Pederson, both left-handed hitters, and switch-hitting C Yasmani Grandal were held out of the starting lineup Wednesday in an attempt to give them extended time off, although Pederson entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and Gonzalez pinch-hit and remained in the game in the ninth. The Dodgers do not play Thursday before opening a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin is a candidate to make his 2015 debut Saturday against Colorado, manager Chip Hale said. Corbin, who missed 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was tentatively scheduled to make a final rehab start Thursday, but the Diamondbacks pulled him from that. Corbin was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 2013, when he made the All-Star team. ... The Dodgers have not stolen a base in 23 consecutive games, the franchise’s longest drought since 1900. ... The Dodgers do not play another National League West opponent until Aug. 31. The Diamondbacks have seven division games before Aug. 31.