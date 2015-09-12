Early outburst helps Diamondbacks crush Dodgers

PHOENIX -- All it took for Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray to break a seven-game losing streak was some support. A whole lot of support.

After scoring 10 runs in Ray’s last seven starts, the Diamondbacks gave him 10 runs in the first two innings of a 12-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Friday.

“It’s huge,” Ray said of the early outpouring. “A weight is lifted off your shoulders. You can make the pitches you need to make ... that you know you can do in a zero-zero ballgame, but it is just a little easier to do when you have that kind of run support.”

Ray gave up two singles in five scoreless innings and got home run support from catcher Welington Castillo, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and shortstop Nick Ahmed for his first victory in 11 starts, since July 7.

Ray (4-11) struck out two and walked three while winning his first game at Chase Field.

Castillo hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and Goldschmidt and Ahmed had two-run homers in a six-run second inning, knocking out left-hander Alex Wood (10-10) after eight hits and eight runs (six earned).

“The biggest thing was just getting that lead in the first inning,” said Goldschmidt, whose homer was his 28th. “That put some pressure on those guys. Any time you can play with a lead, it is good. He made a couple of mistakes and guys hit them hard.”

Every Arizona position player had a hit and scored a run in the first two innings, the first time in franchise history the team batted around in each of the first two innings.

Ahmed had his first career four-hit game and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks (68-73) won for the third time in their last their last four.

Los Angeles left fielder Justin Ruggiano hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning off Allen Webster after a walk, a single and an infield error to prevent Arizona’s 10th shutout of the season.

Ruggiano has three homers in 15 at-bats since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 31.

Rookie shortstop Corey Seager, pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero and center fielder Chris Heisey had singles for the Dodgers’ other three hits.

”It didn’t take long,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”Obviously the first inning, not good. You are just hoping that you can kind of go out the next inning and salvage.

“In this ballpark you actually do have a chance to get back in it if you put some runs up, but the second inning put us in a bind. Obviously we are going to try at that point to throw a couple of zeros, hopefully put some runs on the board. Then at some point you try to save some guys.”

The Dodgers (80-60), who have won five of their last seven, used six pitchers and played the final several innings with starters Adrian Gonzalez and Justin Turner on the bench.

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte had three hits and right fielder Yasmany Tomas had two hits and drove in two runs. Second baseman Chris Owings had two hits and an RBI.

Castillo has 19 homers this season, 17 since joining the Diamondbacks in a June 3 trade with Seattle. Ahmed has nine homers. Goldschmidt has 18 homers against the Dodgers, the most by any active player.

Wood held the Diamondbacks to one run and seven innings while going eight innings in an 8-1 victory while with Atlanta on July 1.

“Baseball is funny,” Wood said. “Probably my best one since I have been over here in the last one and I had the worst one of the year today. It is a cruel game. Usually it is only one or two (pitches) that you don’t have, not all three. Chalk it up to just one of those nights.”

NOTES: Home plate umpire Jim Wolf left in the game after being struck by a foul ball during Arizona SS Nick Ahmed’s at-bat in the second inning. Wolf was hit squarely in the mask but stayed in for the final two batters of the second inning. First base umpire Alan Porter took over behind the plate in the third. ... Dodgers RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched from a scheduled Wednesday start because of a stiff neck, saw Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Thursday and was found to have no structural damage. Latos is not scheduled into his next start, manager Don Mattingly said. ... Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins missed his fourth straight start with a sore finger, although he was used as a pinch-runner when pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero suffered a left calf strain while beating out an infield single in the third inning. Dodgers SS Corey Seager and Arizona 2B/3B Brandon Drury were named to Baseball America’s all-classification minor league all-star team Thursday. Seager hit .297 with 37 doubles and 76 RBIs at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Drury, chosen as the second baseman, hit .303 with 40 doubles and 61 RBIs at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno. Drury leads minor league baseball with 133 doubles the last three seasons.