Seager’s big night sparks Dodgers

PHOENIX -- Corey Seager is treating the major leagues as he has every other level. Only more so.

Seager had four hits, including his first major league home run, and drove in three runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Seager also scored three times and is 14-for-30 with eight RBIs in nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3.

“You’ve got a lot of veterans around that help and kind of guide you through the days and let you know what you need to do and be where you need to be, and it makes it a lot easier that way,” said Seager, whose brother Kyle is Seattle’s third baseman.

“Any time you go 4-for-4 and don’t get out, it’s always nice. It’s fun. It’s a fun game. Trying to keep us rolling.”

Seager, a minor league all-star at every level since being selected in the first round of the 2012 draft, singled in runs in the first and third innings and homered in the fifth. He walked in the seventh and doubled and scored in the ninth.

Seager has reached base in nine straight plate appearances, and play like that might cause manager Don Mattingly to re-evaluate his pregame assessment that Jimmy Rollins will be the starting shortstop when he returns from a finger injury.

“He’s been good,” Mattingly said. “He just has good at-bats. He’s been putting quality at-bats together.”

Seager’s homer was one of four for the Dodgers (81-60), who broke a two-game losing streak with their sixth victory in eight games.

Left fielder Carl Crawford homered on the fifth pitch of the game and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and center fielder Joc Pederson homered in the third inning as the Dodgers built a 7-0 lead.

Gonzalez’s bases-empty homer was his 27th home run of the season. Pederson’s two-run shot was his 25th homer this year.

Pederson had three hits and two RBIs and Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI.

“It was good Carl got us out of the gate and we sustained a rally there, then we kind of keep adding on,” Mattingly said. “This ballpark is a lot like Colorado. You see inflated numbers. It’s a hitting ballpark. You feel like the game’s never really over.”

Arizona left fielder David Peralta hit his 15th homer of the season in the seventh, but left-hander J.P. Howell got him to fly out with the bases loaded after the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the fourth to make it 7-3.

Howell, one of eight Dodgers pitchers, was credited with the victory while getting the only batter he faced. He is 6-1.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits and an RBI and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles for Arizona (68-74), which had won three of four.

Diamondbacks right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (12-8) gave up six runs in two-plus innings.

“He was over-amped again,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He just has a hard time agains this club right now. He’ll have to get over that. Obviously bad location. They hit the ball hard.”

De La Rosa is 0-3 with an 11.21 ERA in four starts this season against the Dodgers, his first team.

NOTES: Dodgers LF Carl Crawford was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning after feeling tightness in his right hamstring. “I don’t think it’s that serious,” said Crawford, whose leadoff homer was the ninth of his career. “I know when it’s bad.” ... OF Yasiel Puig is rehabbing at the Dodgers’ training facility in suburban Glendale but did not attend the first two games of the series in Phoenix. “I expected to see him, honestly,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Puig has been out since Aug. 28 with a strained right hamstring. He has missed 53 games because of injuries to both hamstrings. ... Arizona rookie OF Peter O‘Brien had his second pinch-RBI single in as many games when he drove in a run in a three-run fourth inning. Those are his first two major league plate appearances ... Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins was held out of the lineup after experiencing tenderness in his finger after hitting and throwing a few days ago. “No real true timetable,” Mattingly said. “I think we want to stay away from doing any more hitting or throwing until this series is over.” ... Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) will take live hitting Monday and Tuesday in Los Angeles, Mattingly said, but has yet to run full speed.