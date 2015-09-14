Sharp Greinke handcuffs Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - After giving up three runs in his previous start, Los Angeles right-hander Zack Greinke sought a return to normalcy Sunday. Normal for him, of course, being a relative term.

Greinke made his 11th scoreless start in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, giving up three hits in eight innings while strengthening his case for the National League Cy Young Award.

“Just trying to get back to pitching like normal,” said Greinke, who gave up three runs and seven hits in a 7-5 victory over the Angels on Monday.

“It was a bad outing. Wasn’t really sharp. Location was just OK. I had an extra day (of rest), and trying to get back on track.”

Greinke (17-3) struck out eight and walked two while dropping his ERA to 1.61, the lowest in the majors. He also leads the majors in WHIP and quality starts and has given up one or fewer runs in 20 of his 29 starts.

Arizona did not have a hit until catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s one-out double off the left-center field fence in the fifth inning, and Greinke faced only three batters over the minimum while benefiting from two double-play grounders.

“He never seems to throw the same pitch to a hitter twice,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “If it’s cutting a little bit, the next one is sinking.”

Greinke, who won the American League Cy Young with Kansas City in 2009, will most likely have three more regular-season starts unless the NL West races tightens appreciably.

”Today he looked really sharp,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”After the last outing, when he said his arm felt really good but he wasn’t as sharp as far as location, tonight it looked like he got back to where he has been all year long.

“He was sharp with everything.”

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez had three hits and an RBI, catcher A.J. Ellis hit his fifth homer and third baseman Justin Turner had two hits, drove in a run and scored another.

Saltalamacchia hit a three-run homer off right-hander Kenley Jansen with two outs in the ninth inning before Jansen struck out the next batter to end the game.

Mattingly said he went to Jansen to save an inning for Greinke, who cracked 200 Sunday. He has thrown 200 2/3 innings this season.

”Just trying to keep him as strong as we can,“ Mattingly said. ”When you get to the end of the year, he and Clayton (Kershaw) both, they pitch deep into every game, so the innings just pile up. I‘m going to save those bullets for the games that I need him.

Dodgers left fielder Justin Ruggiano doubled and score on Turner’s single in the first inning off left-hander Patrick Corbin (5-4), and Turner singled and scored on a fielder’s choice in the third inning.

Gonzalez singled in a run in the seventh inning and Ellis homered in the eighth as the Dodgers (82-60) maintained a 7 1/2 game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the NL West with 20 games remaining. The Dodgers have won seven of nine.

Arizona had two runners on base against Greinke only in the sixth, when shortstop Nick Ahmed beat out a single into the hole at shortstop and center fielder A.J. Pollock grounded a single to right field with one out.

After the runners moved up on a groundout, Greinke struck out first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on five fastballs to get out of the inning. Greinke struck out Goldschmidt all three times.

“I made some decent pitches with two strikes,” Greinke said I think that was the key.

Corbin gave up two runs on eight hits and struck out four in six innings. The Diamondbacks (68-75) have lost three of their last five.

NOTES: Los Angeles Dodgers SS Corey Seager was 4-for-4 with a homer and a stolen base Saturday, the first player 21 or younger to do all that in the same game since Ken Griffey Jr. did it with the Seattle Mariners in 1989, according to Elias. Seager made his sixth straight start at shortstop Sunday in place of Jimmy Rollins, who is scheduled to throw and likely hit Monday, manager Don Mattingly said. ... OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) joined the Dodgers at Chase Field for the final game of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Puig, rehabbing at the team’s training facility in suburban Glendale, was not present for the first two games. ... LF Carl Crawford, who was removed from Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, may simply have suffered a cramp, Mattingly said. ... Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa would be in line to start in a four-game series at Los Angeles from Sept. 21-24, but manager Chip Hale said De La Rosa might miss that turn through the rotation. De La Rosa is 0-3 with an 11.21 ERA in four starts against the Dodgers this season.