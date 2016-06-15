Pederson, Utley lead Dodgers past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- The Dodgers did a lot of damage with their bats Tuesday, but the best news might have been the lack of damage sustained by right-hander Kenta Maeda.

Maeda left the Dodgers’ 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks after suffering a lower right leg contusion when he was struck by a line drive in the sixth inning, but x-rays were negative and manager Dave Roberts said he expects Maeda to make his next start.

“I held my breath, certainly,” Roberts said.

“It was something with a nerve where he was hit. Really lit him up. It was the nerve that made his leg go dead. Right now he feels considerably better. Kenta has been such a consistent pitcher for us. That would have been a tough one.”

Backed by two homers by Joc Pederson, a homer and four RBIs by Chase Utley and a homer by Justin Turner, Maeda (6-4) pitched long enough to qualify for the victory and remain undefeated on the road. He is 4-0 with two no-decisions away from home.

Pederson broke up right-hander Archie Bradley’s no-hitter in the fifth inning, and Justin Turner and Pederson hit bases-empty homers in the sixth inning to put the Dodgers ahead for good off Bradley (2-3).

”I’ve had trouble with him,“ said Pederson, who was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts against Bradley last season. ”I missed some pitches. I was just trying to put the barrel on the ball.

“Guys came up with some big hits.”

Utley had a two-run single for a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, before Arizona tied it in the last of the fifth on singles by Michael Bourn and Jean Segura and a throwing error by Maeda.

Utley’s two-run homer in the seventh gave the Dodgers (34-32) a 7-4 lead.

Maeda initially seemed OK after being struck by Paul Goldschmidt’s liner to open the sixth. He fielded the ball and threw it to first for the out before going to the ground near the mound in pain. He could put no weight on his right foot when he was helped off.

“Among all the hits I have taken in the past, it hurt the most,” Maeda told reporters.

Maeda was struck by a liner in the pitching hand in a May 28 victory against the Mets but stayed in the game and pitched five scoreless innings.

“I think we all know how tough he is after New York,” Turner said. “This was a situation, as tough as he is, I don’t think anyone wanted him to try to tough it out. I don’t think he was able to, anyway.”

Jean Segura had four hits and scored twice for Arizona (29-38), which had a season-long three-game home winning streak broken.

Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann had a hit and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt, who had reached in 19 straight games, has 67 RBIs in 81 games against the Dodgers.

Bradley gave up only a first-inning walk to Corey Seager until Pederson broke up the no-hitter with his first homer with one out in the fifth inning to make it 2-1.

Yasmani Grandal and Howie Kendrick followed with walks before moving up on Maeda’s sacrifice bunt and scoring on Utley’s single for a 3-2 lead.

Bradley gave up four hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine, one short of his career high, and walked three.

“He threw a lot of balls, but his stuff was electric tonight,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He got behind there and Joc did a good job of sitting on a pitch, got behind it and whacked it. After that he just didn’t seem to have the same stuff.”

NOTES: Dodgers OF Will Venable grounded out as a pinch-hitter after signing a one-year contract earlier Tuesday, a day after the Dodgers released OF Carl Crawford with about $33 million remaining on the final two years of his deal. Venable spent the first 2 1/2 months of the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies’ organization, hitting .205 with two homers and 19 RBIs. ... C/IF Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Venable on the roster. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke is expected to start Saturday on regular rest despite throwing a season-high 119 pitches Monday, manager Chip Hale said. The two talked Tuesday. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who leads the major leagues in virtually every major pitching category, will make his 14th start of the season Wednesday afternoon at Arizona. Kershaw, 9-1 with a 1.52 ERA and 122 strikeouts, is 11-8 with a 2.76 ERA in 23 starts and 140 career innings against the Diamondbacks. No team has beaten him more often.