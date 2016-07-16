Taylor's grand slam powers Dodgers past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Chris Taylor had the game of his young career Friday, when his first career homer was a grand slam, he drove in six runs and finished a single short of the cycle.

"Mentally it's big to have a game like this, especially pretty early in my season in the big leagues," the Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman said. "The biggest thing is for my confidence, to help me relax a little bit and play free like I was in Triple-A."

Taylor had three hits in the Dodgers' 13-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field while making his fourth start (at his third infield position) since being acquired from Seattle for pitching prospect Zach Lee a month ago.

He had a two-run triple in a five-run fourth inning for a 7-3 lead the Dodgers never lost, doubled and scored in the fifth and hit his slam -- his first career homer -- in a four-run sixth. His slam, on a 2-0 pitch from Silvino Bracho, made it 12-4 lead.

"It was a really fun night, and a night I'll always remember, for sure," Taylor said.

Taylor attempted to beat out a bunt to reach the cycle in a 12-7 game in the eighth inning, but right-hander Josh Collmenter fielded the ball with a back-handed stop and threw Taylor out.

"I thought it was a very heady play," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"When you are trying to win a game here in this ballpark, you have to play by different rules. It is almost like you can't score enough. If it would have been executed a little better, he would have hit for the cycle."

Taylor was attempting to join Orlando Hudson as Wes Parker as the only Dodgers to hit for the cycle since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges and Babe Herman were among those who did it in Brooklyn.

"That's always been a part of my game, regardless of the hits," Taylor said of the bunt. "You put me in that situation again, I'm going to try it. Unfortunately, I didn't have a good angle on it."

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit his 14th homer, Yasiel Puig had three hits and three RBIs and right-hander Bud Norris (5-7) got his first victory against the Diamondbacks in eight career decisions.

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and his 16th homer and Jean Segura hit his seventh homer for Arizona (38-53), which has lost five in a row, seven of eight and 13 of 15. The Diamondbacks are 15-33 at home.

"We scored enough runs to win the game," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "They just did a good job. The Taylor kid with the grand slam, you get behind and it is tough in this league. These guys can really hit."

Howie Kendrick had three hits and an RBI and the Dodgers (52-40) had a season-high 18 hits while winning their fourth straight and ninth in 12 games.

Norris gave up four runs and eight hits in four innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. He was 0-7 with a 13.92 ERA against Arizona coming in.

"Bud gave it all he had," Roberts said. "He labored throughout the game. For him to scratch out five innings for us was big. This is a tough place to pitch, but he did enough to get us a win."

Michael Bourn had two hits and two RBIs and Jake Lamb had two hits for Arizona.

Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin gave up seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Turner hit his 14th home in the first inning for a 1-0 lead and an unearned run made it 2-0 before Arizona scored three runs in the third to take the lead. Bourn had a two-run triple and RBI groundout made it 3-2.

Taylor's two-run triple in the fourth inning made it 4-3, and Puig singled in the final two runs of a five-run inning it make it 7-3. Taylor's slam in the sixth put the game out of reach.

NOTES: Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) is scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Saturday in Arizona, which would put him on track to start next weekend in St. Louis. Kershaw was placed on the disabled list June 26. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) played catch at 60 feet Thursday, the first time he has thrown since sustaining his injury June 28. There is no timetable for his return. ... The Diamondbacks recalled LHP Edwin Escobar to fill the roster spot of RHP Shelby Miller (2-9, 7.14 ERA), who was optioned to Triple-A Reno on. RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Reno to take Miller's spot in the rotation for Tuesday's start against Toronto. ... Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson (tightness in side) was held out of the lineup. OF Scott Van Slyke made the 11th start of his career in center field and his first since 2014. ... Los Angeles RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his third start of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks, with whom he played in 2013-14. McCarthy missed 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery early last season.