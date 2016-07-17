EditorsNote: Updates headline

Dodgers take different approach in second half

PHOENIX -- Arizona manager Chip Hale used a team meeting Thursday to stress a return to relentless baseball, and the Diamondbacks' 12-inning victory on Saturday night was exactly what he was looking for.

"Just let it fly," he said Thursday.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, thought they let one slip away Saturday.

When Brandon Drury singled through a five-man infield with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in a 2-1 win, it capped a game in which the Diamondbacks combined strong starting pitching, timely hitting and shutout work from their bullpen.

"We talked about going into the second half playing winning baseball and the wins and loses will take care of themselves," Hale said. "That was a prime example. Clutch hitting when we needed it. We got a great start from Archie (Bradley). He really battled and did a great job of getting us through six innings and the bullpen was fantastic."

Jake Lamb tied the score at 1 with a two-out, opposite-field double in the ninth inning off closer Kenley Jansen. Lamb had been 0-for-7 against Jansen in his career.

Drury followed with the hit that helped Arizona (39-53) break a five-game losing streak and set up the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday when Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray will face Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda.

It was Drury's first hit with the bases loaded in five occurrences this season.

"The first time you are in that situation with the bases loaded, you sometimes can let it catch up to you," he said. "Learning how to slow it down a little bit is huge. I was a still anxious, for sure, but I think I was able to control it a little better that I have in the past."

Ray made a quality start against the Dodgers on April 14, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings, but did not get a decision. Maeda is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two appearances against Arizona this year, although he has not made it through the sixth inning in either.

"The most important thing for us is just to reset and get it going," Hale said of the post-break season. "Play the game like we know how to play it. Do the things you have to do.

"Situationally hit. Throw more strikes. Be able to concentrate late in an inning. Get signs. Different things that have been bugaboos for us right now. I feel like last year we were relentless. Just get back to that attitude."

Bradley gave up one run in six innings while pitching around baserunners in all six innings, and six Arizona relievers gave up four hits in six scoreless innings. Randall Delgado got the victory when he got the only man he faced, Yasiel Puig, to ground out on a 3-1 pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th.

After getting a sesaon-high 18 hits in a 13-7 victory in the series opener on Friday, the Dodgers had 10 more hits but left 15 runners on base. They were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, the only hit coming when Justin Turner drove in Chase Utley from second with a single in the third inning.

They were unable to take advantage of a stellar outing from Brandon McCarthy, who gave up three hits and allowed only one runner past first base in six innings of his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. He struck out nine, did not walk a batter and got to only two three-ball counts. He faced one batter over the minimum.

"That outing was exciting for all of us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Unfortunately, we couldn't get him the win. We had opportunities. We just couldn't get that big hit."