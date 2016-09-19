Diamondbacks outlast Dodgers in 12 innings

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks overcame their major-league-worst pitching to outlast the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-9 in 12 innings Sunday afternoon. Brandon Drury ended the marathon by singling home Paul Goldschmidt, who had doubled.

Drury went 4-for-5 with two walks for the D-backs.

"It was fun to come up in that situation and come through," Drury said.

Jean Segura went 3-for-6 to run his NL-leading hit total to 189.

The teams ended up splitting their four-game series. The Dodgers won the season series, 13-6.

The Dodgers, who finished their season-longest 10-game road trip at 5-5, now head home for a big three-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

In fact, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was focusing on the series moments after Sunday's loss.

"We've been waiting for this series for a while. I think we're still playing pretty good baseball."

"It's going to be nice to get in front of 40,000 people who are cheering for you. There's going to be a lot of excitement, and we're looking forward to playing well.'

Matt Koch (1-0) got his first MLB win by blanking the Dodgers in the 12th.

Ross Stripling (4-8) took the loss, even though he made a strong bid for a postseason bullpen spot by allowing only one run in 4.0 innings of relief.

Goldschmidt started the final rally by sending a hit up the middle, then turned it into a hustle double.

"A credit to Goldschmidt," Stripling said. "(He's) 0-for-5, and he's still running out singles up the middle and he turns it into a double. And then we intentionally walk the lefty (Jake Lamb) to get to Drury, who's had a good day."

On a 1-1 count, Stripling tried to throw a high fastball, "and it just kind of stays middle-middle." Drury rolled it between shortstop and third base, and Goldschmidt beat the throw home.

Drury said he saw Roberts give the "four" sign for Lamb, "So I just got ready for Stripling." Having seen him over four innings "helped a lot."

The Diamondbacks had run up a 7-1 lead, but their pitchers -- who entered the game with a 5.21 ERA, worst in the majors -- allowed eight unanswered runs. The Dodgers rolled up six runs in the sixth, then took the lead in the eighth on a two-run double by Howie Kendrick.

But Chris Owings hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the game, 9-9.

Early on, the Diamondbacks rolled to a 6-0 lead while Robbie Ray retired the first 14 batters he faced, eight by strikeout. Then Enrique Hernandez drilled a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence.

Drury added what seemed an almost needless insurance run by belting his 15th homer, a solo shot to left, in the fifth inning to make it 7-1.

The Dodgers then came all the way back in the sixth. Adrian Gonzalez struck the key blow, a three-run pinch-hit double to tie it up.

Kendrick and Justin Turner started the inning with consecutive doubles for a run. After Ray retired the next two hitters, he walked deep reserve Rob Segedin, then Enrique Hernandez singled home a run. Then manager Chip Hale removed Ray, a decision that backfired when Randall Delgado walked both batters he faced, Charlie Culberson and Austin Barnes.

Not only did the walks force in two runs, but both Culberson and Barnes scored on Gonzalez's double off Edwin Escobar.

In the eighth, the D-backs' Enrique Burgos walked Josh Reddick, then Barnes singled up the middle. Then Kendrick's double to the right-center fence scored them both to give the Dodgers a 9-7 lead.

But Owings answered in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer off Louis Coleman to tie it, 9-9.

Ray allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, bringing his season total to 210.

"Dominating stuff," Hale said. "He looked great."

"Everything was working for me," Ray said.

Dodgers starter Jose De Leon gave up six runs, four earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

De Leon said his command "wasn't there."

"I made mistakes early, and they were making me pay," De Leon said. "If you don't have your fastball command you can't throw your off-speed. I've got to do a better job of commanding the fastball."

The Diamondbacks took advantage of sloppy Dodgers' defense to pile up three runs in the second.

Drury opened the inning with a walk, then Mitch Haniger looped a short fly along the right-field line.

Then, Socrates Brito hit a grounder to second baseman Charlie Culberson, who threw wide to short trying to start a double play. All hands were safe on the error, and Drury scored. After Ray laid down a sacrifice bunt, Jean Segura drove in two more runs with a single to left. Two of the three runs were unearned.

In the fourth, the D-backs stretched when Drury singled and Haniger drilled a two-run homer to left.

Tuffy Gosewich kept the rally going with a single, then Ray sacrificed him to second. The Dodgers walked Segura intentionally, but Owings spoiled the strategy by hitting an RBI double to left. That made it 6-0 and drove starter De Leon from the game.

NOTES: Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood is expected to be activated Monday and likely will pitch an inning in the upcoming series vs. San Francisco, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. ... Roberts seemed baffled by the Giants' second-half swoon and acknowledged the series vs. San Francisco is a chance for the Dodgers to wrap up the NL West. "I just as surprised as anyone at the contrast that they've had (with their MLB-best, first-half record). To see now where they're at in the second half." ... The Diamondbacks will use some younger players in their upcoming series at San Diego, mostly to give some of their more heavily used players a rest, manager Chip Hale said. C Oscar Hernandez, the team's No. 3 catcher, may catch an upcoming game, Hale said. ... Before the game, the D-backs honored the University of Arizona baseball team, which finished second in the College World Series.