Diamondbacks unload on Dodgers with nine-run eighth

PHOENIX -- Arizona passed the baton so much that just about everyone had a hand in its nine-run eighth inning on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt, Yasmany Tomas and Chris Iannetta had two RBIs apiece and the Diamondbacks sent 14 men to the plate in the eighth for a 13-5 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, an inning that included five walks and a balk.

"Quite a day," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

"The at-bats that were inside that one inning were patient, exactly what we are talking about as far as handing it off to the next guy and letting him execute. It was much-needed after a couple of lean games offensively."

The Diamondbacks (11-7) lead the majors with 92 runs and are 7-1 at home, tying the best home start in franchise history.

Arizona, which has eight comeback victories, trailed 5-4 after Chris Taylor's pinch-homer off Archie Bradley (1-0) in the seventh inning.

Brandon Drury doubled to open the eighth off Ross Stripling (0-1) and David Peralta singled before Luis Avilan entered and walked Iannetta and Daniel Descalso to force in the tying run.

Sergio Romo entered to face A.J. Pollock and was called for a balk when he made a slight twitch in his delivery before the 1-1 pitch, enabling Peralta to score the go-ahead run to make it 6-5.

Chris Owings walked before Goldschmidt singled off second baseman Chase Utley's glove for an 8-5 lead. After Jake Lamb was intentionally walked, Tomas doubled into the left field corner. Iannetta singled in two runs and Descalso doubled in the final run.

"It really was a great team inning," said Goldschmidt, who is 9-for-21 with six RBIs in his career against Romo.

"Guys not trying to do too much and knowing we had a close game. It's good at-bats, and that's what we talk about."

Corey Seager homered and had three hits and Joc Pederson had two hits and scored twice for the Dodgers (8-9), who have lost four of five.

Pollock was a triple short of the cycle and drove in a run. Goldschmidt, Peralta and Drury had two hits apiece. Lamb, Goldschmidt, Tomas, Iannetta and Descalso had two RBIs apiece.

Drury, Iannetta and Descalso reached base twice in the eighth inning, and Descalso drove run runs in each of his plate appearances, with the walk that tied the score and a double that closed the scoring.

"You feel like nobody is going to get out," Owings said. "It's contagious. You go up to bat with a lot of confidence and expect something good to happen."

Trailing 4-3, the Dodgers tied the score on Andrew Toles' two-out single off Taijuan Walker in the sixth inning and took the lead when Taylor homered in the seventh.

"To get beat like this is always tough," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "Sometimes outs come pretty easy and other times we just can't stop the bleeding.

"When you add free passes and balks to get free bases, that is sort of what happens. It was a blatant balk."

Los Angeles starter Alex Wood gave up seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Walker gave up seven hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

NOTES: Dodgers CF Joc Pederson was 2-for-4 and scored twice while batting leadoff for the first time this season. LF Andrew Toles, who batted leadoff in his previous seven starts, dropped to No. 7 in the order. ... Arizona 3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 with a single and has reached base in 16 straight games, extending a career high. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner was 1-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch in his return to the lineup. Turner was hit by a pitch Tuesday and remained in that game but was held out Wednesday. The Dodgers were idle Thursday. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke was presented his Rawlings Gold Glove before the game. It is his third, also winning with the Dodgers in 2014 and 2015.