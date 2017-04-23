Diamondbacks rout Dodgers, improve to record 8-1 at home

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks made some history Saturday while pivoting away from the recent past.

Right fielder David Peralta had a franchise-record four doubles and Arizona used four home runs for an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks' 8-1 home start is also a team record.

"A pretty special night for us offensively," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

"Good baseball moments are contagious. The positive thoughts are the catalyst for good results. I know these guys are really encouraged by what they are doing as a group, and they feed off of one another.

"I think this group is a very special group. I think this group is uniting right before our very eyes. They don't feel like they are out of any moment."

Arizona left fielder Yasmany Tomas hit two bases-empty homers and Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann had two-run homers as Arizona (12-7) won the first two games of a three-game series against the four-time defending NL champion Dodgers.

Tomas drove in three runs, the last on a bases-loaded walk in a three-run seventh inning capped by Chris Owings' two-run single. Paul Goldschmidt added a two-run single in the eighth.

Arizona, which has won five of seven, leads the majors with 103 runs. The Diamondbacks have nine comeback victories after spotting the Dodgers a 1-0 lead on Enrique Hernandez's homer in the first inning.

The D-backs lost 16 of their first 21 home games last season and were 33-48 at home.

"I don't know what really happened here last year, but I know these guys are going out and earning each victory. They don't look beyond today," Lovullo said.

"The way I look at it is, this is the defending National League West champs. The L.A. Dodgers are a special franchise and a special team, and we want to take what we can each and every day."

Austin Barnes had two doubles and an RBI and Chris Taylor had two singles and an RBI for the Dodgers (8-10), who have lost five of six.

Arizona's Robbie Ray (2-0) gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed nine hits, struck out six and walked two.

The Dodgers' Kenta Maeda (1-2) gave up four homers in five innings while permitting six runs and nine hits. He struck out five and walked one. He had never allowed more than two homers in a game in his two seasons in the majors.

"It has been missed location," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "You get a good fastball hitting team and fastball location is important for any pitcher, especially Kenta. Tonight he was over the heart of the plate and up in the zone. We are going to talk through somethings and see what is best for Kenta."

Hernandez homered to lead off the top of the first inning, marking his third homer in 17 career at-bats against Ray.

Lamb hit a two-out, two-run homer after Peralta doubled in the bottom of the first, and Tomas homered to right field for a 3-1 lead.

Hernandez walked and scored to make it 3-2 after singles by Taylor and Justin Turner, but Ray got Yasiel Puig to ground into a double play to muffle the threat.

Herrmann's two-run homer in the fourth inning, his first of the season, made it 5-2.

Tomas homered to left in the fifth inning for a 6-2 lead.

Barnes doubled in a run in the sixth inning before the Dodgers scored twice more with the bases loaded, when Adrian Gonzalez beat out an infield single to the hole at shortstop and Taylor walked to make it 6-5.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Julio Urias struck out six and used 93 pitches in 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and appears close to joining the parent Dodgers, who originally set late April as a possible recall date. "He's getting real close," manager Dave Roberts said. "We'll see." ... Dodgers LHP Rich Hill threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday with a bandage covering the blister on his left middle finger that has forced him onto the disabled list twice this season. His next step is a rehab assignment, Roberts said, likely as a starter but possibly out of the bullpen. ... Arizona LF Yasmany Tomas led the majors with seven two-homer games in 2016.