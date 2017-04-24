McCarthy rights himself, Dodgers in 6-2 win

PHOENIX -- Brandon McCarthy has a good look in his eye, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. McCarthy's right arm is functioning well, too.

McCarthy gave up a two-run homer three batters into the game but shut down Arizona the rest of the way for this third victory of the season.

The right-hander received all the support he needed when Yasmani Grandal homered to cap a six-run fifth inning in a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

"I started hitting more spots," McCarthy said. "The first couple of hitters I was just not commanding very well. Then at that point I got, not necessarily settled in, but just kind of got a grip on what I was doing and the ball started going closer to where I wanted it to."

McCarthy (3-0) struck out six and walked one in seven innings. He gave up two singles in his final six innings.

"I talk about being the leader of your own fan club and I know Brandon is the leader of his own fan club and believes in what he potentially can do and what he has done at this level," Roberts said.

"I like the word 'relentless,' and I think that right now he's in that focused mindset and he's relentless."

Corey Seager had an RBI double and Adrian Gonzalez added a two-run double in the six-run fifth to help Los Angeles avoid its first three-game sweep in Arizona since April 7-9, 2008.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead with one out in the first inning, but Arizona got only one runner as far as second base thereafter. Helped by a double play, McCarthy faced only two batters over the minimum in his final six innings.

Arizona (12-8) had won two in a row and five of seven while setting a franchise record with an 8-1 start at home.

Seager had two hits and walked twice, and Adrian Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers (9-10), who had lost two in a row and five of six.

Arizona stater Shelby Miller (2-2) was removed after facing three batters in the fifth inning with what the Diamondbacks called forearm tightness. He is to undergo an MRI exam on Monday.

"I felt it tighten up in the fifth a little bit," said Miller, who gave up three runs, four hits and five walks. "I kind of lost command. I felt that I couldn't throw my pitches where I wanted them. I just didn't have a good feel for it."

McCarthy walked to open the fifth before Arizona pitching coach Mike Butcher made a mound visit. Joc Pederson walked and Seager doubled off the center field fence to tie the score at 2, the second run scoring when second baseman Brandon Drury was charged with an error handling the relay.

Miller threw one ball to Turner before being replaced by Randall Delgado after a member of the training staff and Torey Lovullo came to the mound.

Turner singled to put runners on the corners, and both scored when Gonzalez doubled off the left field fence to make it 4-2.

"Everything has been a work in progress and today it felt good," said Gonzalez, who has 17 doubles, 21 homers and 70 RBIs in 87 games at Chase Field.

Grandal followed with his third homer of the season for a 6-2 lead.

David Peralta singled with one out in the first inning and scored on Goldschmidt's third home of the season.

Jake Lamb singled after Goldschmidt's homer, but Arizona did not get another hit until Chris Herrmann's infield single in the fifth inning.

Lamb finished with three hits and Peralta had two.

NOTES: The Dodgers recalled LHP Adam Liberatore on Sunday to shore up a bullpen that went 6 1/3 innings the previous two games. He was 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 58 appearances as a lefty specialist for the Dodgers last season. ... OF Brett Eibner was optioned to Oklahoma City to make room for Liberatore. ... Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians attended the game. The NFL draft is Thursday-Saturday. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock, SS Chris Owings and LF Yasmany Tomas did not start, the 10th game in a stretch of 17 straight. Pollock had played the previous nine, and Owings and Tomas had played eight. Owings and Tomas were used as pinch-hitters. ... Dodgers CF Joc Pederson left the game in the sixth inning with right groin tightness and will be reevaluated before the San Francisco game Monday.