Preview: Dodgers at Giants

The San Francisco Giants look to win three in a row for the first time this season on Thursday as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak. Los Angeles could be without catcher A.J. Ellis, who is awaiting X-ray results after leaving Wednesday’s 3-2 loss with a hand injury.

The Giants’ lengthy injury list includes right fielder Hunter Pence (forearm) and pitcher Matt Cain (flexor tendon strain), and it’s becoming clear that third baseman Casey McGehee isn’t fully recovered from a left knee strain that recently forced him to miss five games. McGehee, who sat out Wednesday’s contest, is mired in a 1-for-14 slump and has already committed three errors in nine games. The Dodgers are set at third base with Juan Uribe, but utilityman Alex Guerrero is making a push for more playing time with three home runs in 16 at-bats. Guerrero hit .333 with 17 home runs in the minors last season, but concerns about his defense could prevent him from securing an everyday role.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (2014: 1-6, 5.50 ERA) vs. Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (0-1, 10.45)

Bolsinger struggled in 10 games (nine starts) as a rookie for Arizona last season, but the 27-year-old has made a strong first impression with his new organization. Bolsinger earned the nod to start Thursday’s game after not allowing a run in his first two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 11 innings. He was 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts against the Giants last season as a member of the Diamondbacks.

Vogelsong will move from the bullpen to start in place of Jake Peavy, who remains out indefinitely with lower back pain. The 37-year-old has struggled early with 20 hits allowed in 10 1/3 innings, but he owns a 4-4 record and 3.90 ERA in 23 career games (14 starts) against the Dodgers. “We think Vogey is our best option,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “He’s more comfortable starting. We think this is the best way to get him back on track.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 1B Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) suffered a setback during his minor-league rehab assignment and will return to San Francisco for treatment.

2. The Dodgers acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno from Washington and designated RHP Daniel Corcino for assignment.

3. The Giants’ bullpen has allowed one run in 11 innings over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Giants 5