Preview: Dodgers at Giants

The San Francisco Giants hoped to be playing for a division title this weekend, but they still have plenty on the line heading into Friday’s series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are one game behind the Mets for the top National League wild card and a game up on St. Louis for the second spot with three games remaining.

The Dodgers have clinched their fourth consecutive NL West title but trail Washington by two games with three to play in the race for home-field advantage in the NL Division Series. Center fielder Joc Pederson is batting .298 with seven home runs and 15 RBI this month for the Dodgers, who are expected to play their regulars this weekend, although manager Dave Roberts could pull his starting pitchers early with an eye toward next week’s playoff series. The Giants likely will be without third baseman Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) this weekend, so manager Bruce Bochy may have new arrival Gordon Beckham share time at third with Conor Gillaspie, who had two hits in Thursday’s 7-2 win over Colorado. Bochy will have an extra arm in the bullpen in right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who started Wednesday but will be available to pitch in relief this weekend.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (12-5, 2.05 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (14-9, 2.71)

Hill has made just five starts since arriving in Los Angeles at the trade deadline because of a blister on his left middle finger and neck issues, but the veteran is scheduled to start Game 2 of the NLDS against Washington. The 36-year-old faced San Francisco on Tuesday and allowed one run with seven strikeouts in five innings. Hill is 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA while striking out 38 batters against 10 walks in seven career starts against the Giants.

Bumgarner took the loss against San Diego on Wednesday after yielding five runs over six innings, including three home runs. “I was thinking, that’s the best I felt all year, by far, best stuff, best command, everything was there, good as I could hope for it to be,” Bumgarner told reporters. “Just kind of a weird one.” Enrique Hernandez is 11-for-22 with three homers against the four-time All-Star, who owns a 13-9 record and 2.66 ERA in 26 career games (25 starts) against the Dodgers, including 0-2 with a 3.91 ERA in four outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 0-62 when trailing after eight innings this season.

2. Roberts announced that rookie OF Andrew Toles will be on the Dodgers' postseason roster.

3. San Francisco RHP Albert Suarez or LHP Ty Blach is expected to start Saturday’s game against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Dodgers 2