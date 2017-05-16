Preview: Dodgers at Giants

Another former All-Star has landed on the disabled list for the San Francisco Giants, who are showing signs of breaking out of their early-season malaise with four straight wins. The Giants continue their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday without right fielder Hunter Pence, who is out for at least the next 10 days with a strained left hamstring.

Pence was placed on the disabled list Monday for the fifth time in the past three years, joining Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) and closer Mark Melancon (pronator strain), who could return later this week. Mac Williamson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and started in right field in Tuesday’s 8-4 victory, collecting two hits, including an RBI single. The Dodgers lost for the third time in their last five games but received another solid effort from catcher Yasmani Grandal, who is 16-for-35 during his nine-game hitting streak. Help is on the way in the form of second baseman Logan Forsythe (toe) and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (elbow), who are both set to begin minor-league rehab assignments at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Giants LH Ty Blach (0-2, 4.88)

Hill will be activated from the disabled list to make his first start since April 16, when he threw three innings against Arizona before leaving with a blister on his left middle finger. The 37-year-old was cleared to return after tossing five no-hit innings for Rancho Cucamonga in a second rehab start last Thursday. Hill owns a 3-2 mark and 2.70 ERA in eight career starts against San Francisco.

Blach is making his fifth start in place of Bumgarner, who is expected to be out until at least July. The 26-year-old bounced back from the worst outing of his career last Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings in a 3-2 loss to the Reds. Blach is 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA in three career outings (two starts) against the Dodgers, including five solid innings on April 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood was named NL Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 with 11 scoreless innings against Pittsburgh and Colorado.

2. San Francisco C Buster Posey has five home runs in his last seven games.

3. The Dodgers optioned OF Brett Eibner to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for RHP Brandon McCarthy, who started Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Giants 3