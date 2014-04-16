Giants 3, Dodgers 2 (12): Brandon Crawford scored from third on Hector Sanchez’s walk-off single as San Francisco outlasted visiting Los Angeles in the opener of the three-game series.

Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 and doubled in the tying run in the ninth for the Giants, who snapped the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak despite going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) received the win after Crawford singled off Brandon League (0-1) with one out in the bottom half of the 12th and came around to score on Sanchez’s two-out single past second baseman Justin Turner.

Juan Uribe went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and scored two runs for Los Angeles, which led 2-1 before Kenley Jansen recorded his second blown save in the ninth. Giants starter Tim Lincecum yielded one run on five hits over five innings, while Dodgers starter Josh Beckett worked around five walks and two hits over five frames.

The Dodgers took an early lead when Uribe drove a 3-2 pitch from Lincecum into the left-field seats with two outs in the second. The Giants pulled even in the sixth when Hunter Pence scored on Crawford’s sacrifice fly before the Dodgers moved ahead in the seventh on Turner’s single up the middle off Jean Machi.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who entered the game with a home run in four straight games, singled in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Pence had three hits for the Giants, who improved to 5-0 in series openers this season and have won eight of the last 10 meetings against the Dodgers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers activated RHP Brian Wilson from the disabled list and optioned LHP Paco Rodriguez to Triple-A Albuquerque. … RF Yasiel Puig and SS Hanley Ramirez had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who lost for the second time in their first nine road games. … The teams combined to use 15 pitchers in a game that ended after four hours and 54 minutes.