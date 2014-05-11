Dodgers 6, Giants 2: Zack Greinke tossed seven strong innings and Dee Gordon had two hits, two runs scored and three stolen bases as host Los Angeles snapped its three-game losing streak.

Matt Kemp added a solo homer and two RBIs and Greinke (6-1) settled in after allowing two runs in the second inning for his second win against the Giants this season. San Francisco loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against Brian Wilson before Hunter Pence fouled out to end the inning.

Giants starter Matt Cain allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings of his first start since landing on the disabled list two weeks ago with a cut right index finger. Buster Posey went 3-for-4 and put the Giants ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the second after Brandon Crawford scored the team’s first run on Pence’s sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers, who won for the third time in nine meetings with the Giants this season, tied the game in the sixth when Gordon scored on Adrian Gonzalez’s double-play grounder and Kemp delivered an RBI single to left field. Gordon leads the majors with 24 stolen bases, including 10 in the first 10 games this month.

Gordon doubled in a run off Jeremy Affeldt (0-1) in the seventh and Yasiel Puig added a run-scoring double to put Los Angeles ahead 4-2, and the Dodgers added two insurance runs in the eighth on Kemp’s leadoff homer and Drew Butera’s sacrifice fly. Puig went 2-for-4 and is 17-for-41 with 10 RBIs during his career-long 10-game hitting streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced that Michael Morse will serve as the team’s regular first baseman in place of Brandon Belt, who will miss the next six weeks with a broken left thumb suffered in Friday’s contest. …. Greinke threw 112 pitches and struck out eight while allowing six hits. … San Francisco optioned RHP George Kontos to Triple-A Fresno and recalled OF Tyler Colvin, who struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.