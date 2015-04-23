Giants 3, Dodgers 2 (10)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right fielder Justin Maxwell lined a run-scoring single to left field with one out in the top of the 10th inning Thursday afternoon, allowing the San Francisco Giants to edge the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 and cap a three-game series sweep.

The sweep was the Giants’ first of the season and came after they entered the series in last place in the National League West with a 4-10 record. It capped a 4-6 homestand that began with five straight losses.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, brought a seven-game winning streak to San Francisco but managed to remain tied for first place with San Diego despite the three consecutive losses.

Center fielder Angel Pagan’s second single of the game led off the Giants’ 10th against right-hander Juan Nicasio (0-1), the seventh Dodgers pitcher. After catcher Buster Posey flied out, Pagan stole second, prompting the Dodgers to intentionally walk Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. Maxwell followed with the winning hit, giving the Giants their second walk-off victory in as many days.

The Dodgers had an opportunity of their own in the top of the inning, but first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who homered earlier, struck out against Giants closer Santiago Casilla with the bases loaded and two outs. Castilla (2-0) picked up a win for the second consecutive game.

For 8 1/2 innings, the Dodgers appeared headed to a win on the strength of solo home runs by third baseman Alex Guerrero and Gonzalez and the combined six-hit pitching of right-hander Mike Bolsinger and four relievers.

But the Giants rallied from a 2-1 deficit to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth.

Third baseman Casey McGehee greeted right-hander Pedro Baez, the sixth Dodgers pitcher, with a sharp single to right field before shortstop Brandon Crawford smacked the first pitch he saw into the alley in right-center field for a triple, scoring pinch-runner Matt Duffy with the tying run.

Baez settled down to escape further damage, striking out pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco before getting left fielder Nori Aoki to pop to short and second baseman Joe Panik to fly out to left, producing extra innings.

The Giants, down 2-0 early, nearly rallied for the win in regulation before Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick temporarily saved the day with a diving catch in the eighth inning.

With the Dodgers leading 2-1 and L.A. closer Joel Peralta struggling, Kendrick dived to his right to catch a smash by Maxwell with the bases loaded and two outs.

Guerrero connected for his fourth home run of the year off Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong in the second inning and Gonzalez teed off on his sixth homer of the season in the third, giving Bolsinger an early two-run cushion.

The two homers increased L.A.’s season total to 20 in 15 games. The Dodgers began the day tied with Cincinnati for the National League lead in home runs.

Bolsinger, called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, shut out the Giants on three hits for five innings before giving up a two-out RBI single to first baseman Brandon Belt in the sixth.

Bolsinger, who didn’t allow a run in either of his two starts in the Pacific Coast League before Thursday’s promotion, allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Vogelsong completed six innings, allowing only one hit other than the two home runs. He walked one and struck out five.

NOTES: While insisting the umpires were correct in not calling baserunner Gregor Blanco out for bumping into third-base coach Roberto Kelly in the ninth inning Wednesday night, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he would talk to Kelly about giving his guys more room. Bochy called the incident “a learning experience” for Kelly, who is in his first season coaching third base for the Giants. ... X-rays on Dodgers C A.J. Ellis’ right hand were negative and he proclaimed himself available off the bench Thursday. Ellis had to leave Wednesday in the ninth inning after being struck on the back of his hand by a pitch that had deflected off Giants hitter Justin Maxwell. The Dodgers said Ellis will see a specialist upon returning to Los Angeles to confirm his injury is nothing more than a bruise. ... In order to promote RHP Mike Bolsinger from the minors before the game, the Dodgers demoted OF Chris Heisey back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Heisey had been called up Wednesday to start in center field against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner.