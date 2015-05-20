Giants 2, Dodgers 0

SAN FRANCISCO -- Closer Santiago Casilla earned his 10th save of the year as four San Francisco pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout during a 2-0 Giants win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Casilla allowed a two-out, ninth-inning single to pinch hitter Juan Uribe and a walk to center fielder Joc Pederson before retiring shortstop Jimmy Rollins on groundout to first as the hosts won for the 12th time in 17 games.

Giants starter Tim Hudson departed with one out in the seventh inning when his 100th pitch of the game was rifled to center field for a single by Dodgers third baseman Alex Guerrero.

Right-handed reliever Jean Machi got pinch hitter Justin Turner to hit a potential double-play grounder to third, but second baseman Joe Panik’s relay to first after getting the force was wild, allowing Turner to advance to second.

Left-handed reliever Javier Lopez walked the only two batters he faced before righty Sergio Romo was summoned to escape a bases-loaded jam by inducing second baseman Howie Kendrick to bounce out back to the mound.

Related Coverage Preview: Dodgers at Giants

Romo stopped the Dodgers again in the eighth despite a leadoff single by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Following a fielder’s choice force and a lineout to short, Romo recorded only his second career pickoff when left fielder Scott Van Slyke was nailed at second after a relay from first baseman Brandon Belt.

San Francisco bunched three singles with two outs in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Panik and center fielder Angel Pagan reach with back-to-back singles to right field. Cather Buster Posey then laced a 1-1 pitch from Dodgers starter Carlos Frias over the outstretched arms of Rollins into left field for a run-scoring single.

The hit extended Posey’s streak to a season-high 11 straight games.

Frias walked Belt on four pitches but worked out of the bases-loaded jam by inducing right fielder Hunter Pence to strike out swinging.

The Giants scored an unearned insurance run in the eighth. Belt’s drive to deep left was dropped on the warning track by Enrique Hernandez. After Pence moved the runner to third with a groundout to second, Belt scored on a wild pitch from Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher.

Frias (3-1) gave up one run on seven hits in six innings.

Hudson (2-3) fired 6 1/3 shutout innings, yielding five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Panik and Pagan contributed two hits apiece for San Francisco. Hernandez went 2-for-4 to lead the Dodgers’ offense.

NOTES: Giants RHP Matt Cain (flexor strain) and RHP Jake Peavy (back/hip tightness) both threw bullpen sessions and are making progress, manager Bruce Bochy said. Cain will next throw breaking balls off of flat ground and Peavy, after a week of treatment in Arizona, could begin a rehab assignment within the next few days. ... The Dodgers announced the signings on INF Hector Olivera, 30, and Cuban RHP Pablo Fernandez, 25, to minor league deals. Olivera, who passed a physical on Tuesday, agreed to a six-year, $62.5 million contract in March. LHP Eury De La Rosa was designated for assignment to make room for Olivera on the 40-man roster. ... Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged surgery is one option the team is considering for injured LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has dealt with shoulder inflammation since March.