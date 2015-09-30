Angels 8, A's 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Albert Pujols sparked a four-run fourth inning that propelled the Los Angeles Angels to their seventh win in a row, an 8-1 victory over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night that put the Angels in playoff position.

The victory allowed the Angels to pass the Houston Astros by a half-game in the race for the second American League wild card. Los Angeles remains two games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West race.

Pujols hit his 38th home run of the season Monday night, a possible sign he is breaking out of a prolonged slump -- he entered that game hitting .174 in September. On Tuesday, he sparked the pivotal inning with his legs

Relegated to designated hitter duty the rest of the season because of a sore foot and chronically sore knees, Pujols led off with an infield single. When Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt didn’t pay attention to him, Pujols stole second without a throw, his fifth stolen base of the season.

Pujols went to third on a groundout and scored on a single by third baseman David Freese before the Angels opened it up for three more runs in the inning.

By the time the night was over, Pujols had three hits, three runs and an RBI.

In all, the Angels had 14 hits, including two each from shortstop Erick Aybar, left fielder David Murphy, Freese and second baseman Johnny Giavotella. The resurgent Los Angeles offense scored seven of its eight runs with two outs.

It was more than enough for Angels starter Nick Tropeano, who was filling in for an injured Matt Shoemaker and pitched the best game of his young career. He struck out a career-high 11 in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.

Tropeano (3-2) gave up only three hits, Oakland scoring its only run against him on a solo homer by first baseman Max Muncy in the fifth inning.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, getting a rally started with two outs and no one on base against Bassitt. Center fielder Mike Trout got it started with a double, and Pujols doubled Trout home. Murphy followed with an RBI single.

Bassitt (1-8) gave up six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Angels RHP Joe Smith, out since spraining his left ankle going down stairs at the team hotel in Minnesota Sept. 19, threw a bullpen session and did fielding drills. He is expected to be ready to pitch Wednesday. ... The A’s hired Justine Siegal to be a guest instructor for their Instructional League team in Arizona from Oct. 4-17. Siegal became the first woman to coach men’s baseball professionally in 2009, when she served as first base coach for the Brockton Rox, an independent team. ... The Angels’ 11 walk-off wins are the most in the American League and the most for the franchise since 1997 (12). ... The A’s are 7-19 in September, the worst in the majors and worst by any A’s team since the 1978 club went 7-20.