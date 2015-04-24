Another walk-off caps Giants’ sweep of Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- For reasons ranging from their 3-9 start to the fact the current year ends in an odd digit, the San Francisco Giants already were written off by many sources this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly surely in not one of them.

“Buckle up,” Mattingly said of the 2015 National League West race after watching the defending World Series champion Giants complete a three-game sweep over his club with a 3-2, 10-inning win Thursday afternoon.

Right fielder Justin Maxwell lined a run-scoring single to left field with one out in the 10th, allowing the Giants to cap a nail-biting, three-day stretch that began with San Francisco six games back and concluded with that margin sliced in half.

“That was a bit of a heart-breaker,” Mattingly said of his team’s second consecutive walk-off loss. “It shows what the division is going to be like.”

The series sweep was the Giants’ first of the season and capped a 4-6 homestand that began with five straight losses.

“We’ve been fighting all year,” said Maxwell, a first-year Giant. “We’ve had nothing to show for it early in the season. But this just shows that nobody has given up.”

The Dodgers, meanwhile, brought a seven-game winning streak to San Francisco. They managed to remain tied for first place with San Diego in a now much more condensed division race despite the three consecutive losses. The Giants are last in the five-team NL West, just three games out.

“These guys have won three championships in the last five years. I don’t think we had to give them life,” Mattingly responded when asked if his team awakened a sleeping giant. “This is who they are.”

Center fielder Angel Pagan’s second single of the game led off the Giants’ 10th against right-hander Juan Nicasio (0-1), the seventh Dodgers pitcher.

After catcher Buster Posey flied out, Pagan stole second, prompting the Dodgers to intentionally walk first baseman Brandon Belt. Maxwell followed with the winning hit, the third walk-off of his career.

“Yeah, I remember the last one,” he said. “It was a grand slam against the (Texas) Rangers in 2013.”

That one was for the Kansas City Royals. His first game-ending hit also was a grand slam, for the Washington Nationals in 2009.

Getting the hit to beat a rival ranked right up there with the other two walk-offs despite not being a home run, Maxwell insisted.

“Winning is fun,” he said. “The fans love it. We love it. It’s nice to get on the plane (headed to Denver) and celebrate it.”

The Dodgers had an opportunity of their own in the top of the inning, but first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who homered earlier, struck out against Giants closer Santiago Casilla with the bases loaded and two outs. Castilla (2-0) picked up a win for the second consecutive game.

For 8 1/2 innings, the Dodgers appeared headed to a win on the strength of solo home runs by third baseman Alex Guerrero and Gonzalez and the combined six-hit pitching of right-hander Mike Bolsinger and four relievers.

However, the Giants rallied from a 2-1 deficit to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth.

Third baseman Casey McGehee greeted right-hander Pedro Baez, the sixth Dodgers pitcher, with a sharp single to right field before shortstop Brandon Crawford smacked the first pitch he saw into the alley in right-center field for a triple, scoring pinch runner Matt Duffy with the tying run.

After blowing his first save, Baez settled down to escape further damage, striking out pinch hitter Gregor Blanco before getting left fielder Nori Aoki to pop to short and second baseman Joe Panik to fly out to left, producing extra innings.

Guerrero connected for his fourth home run of the year off Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong in the second inning, and Gonzalez teed off on his sixth in the third, giving Bolsinger an early two-run cushion.

The two homers increased Los Angeles’ season total to a National League-leading 20 in 15 games.

Bolsinger, called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, shut out the Giants on three hits for five innings before giving up a two-out RBI single to Belt in the sixth.

Bolsinger, who didn’t allow a run in either of his two starts in the Pacific Coast League before Thursday’s promotion, allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Vogelsong completed six innings, allowing only one hit other than the two home runs. He walked one and struck out five.

The Dodgers’ Guerrero and Giants’ Maxwell, Pagan and Panik all had two-hit games.

NOTES: The Giants began the day 0-10 when trailing after eight innings. ... The San Francisco bullpen allowed one run in 9 2/3 innings in the series. ... The Dodgers went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the three games. ... X-rays on Dodgers C A.J. Ellis’ right hand were negative. Ellis did not play Thursday after having had to leave the game the night before in the ninth inning after being struck on the back of his hand by a pitch that deflected off Giants OF Justin Maxwell. The Dodgers said Ellis will see a specialist upon returning to Los Angeles to confirm his injury is nothing more than a bruise. ... In order to promote RHP Mike Bolsinger from the minors before the game, the Dodgers demoted OF Chris Heisey back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Heisey was called up Wednesday to start in center field against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner.