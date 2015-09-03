Kershaw fans 15 as Dodgers cap sweep of Giants

LOS ANGELES -- With Clayton Kershaw in command again, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

Chase Utley homered, and Kershaw threw a complete game and tied his career high with 15 strikeouts, guiding the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The National League West-leading Dodgers (75-57) earned their eighth win in nine games and completed a home sweep of the Giants for the first time since June 24-26, 2013. They increased their margin over second-place San Francisco to 6 1/2 games.

“It’s a big win for us,” Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said. “We’ve still got a lot of games to play, so we can’t sit on this series. We start up a new one tomorrow, but as far as this one goes, it was a good one.”

The Giants (69-63) dropped their fifth game in a row and their four straight to the Dodgers.

Kershaw, who hasn’t lost since June 27, allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He fanned pinch hitter Andrew Susac in the eighth to set a career high for strikeouts in a season at 249. He ended the night with 251, tops in the majors.

“Obviously, (beating) the Giants was big,” said Kershaw, who went the distance for the third time this year. “We haven’t played well against them this year, so that helps out a lot, too. It proves we can beat them. We’ve still got four more against them, so 6 1/2 up doesn’t mean anything.”

Kershaw (12-6) gave up back-to-back singles to third baseman Matt Duffy and catcher Buster Posey with two outs in the ninth before striking out right fielder Marlon Byrd to seal the win. He also tied a career high with 132 pitches (95 strikes).

“I was just trying to get an out,” Kershaw said. “Those guys are good hitters, obviously. Duffy’s having a great year, and Posey’s Posey. Good at-bats all night. Made me work that last inning, obviously. I was fortunate to get one more out, thankfully.”

Los Angeles won all three games against San Francisco by one run.

“Another one-run game,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “They were playing hard. We had our work cut out. Kershaw was good. He’s been throwing the ball so well. There’s nobody throwing the ball better. We scratched and fought for a run and put some pressure on them in the ninth but we couldn’t quite get it done.”

Giants starter Mike Leake had a strong outing, but he couldn’t match Kershaw. Leake (9-7) allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in seven innings, throwing only 76 pitches (52 strikes).

The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Third baseman Justin Turner singled, stole second and scored on left fielder Carl Crawford’s RBI double with one out.

In the sixth, Giants center fielder Angel Pagan bounced a base hit past Turner into left, scoring second baseman Kelby Thomlinson, who reached on a single and stole second.

However, Utley’s solo blast off Leake with one out in the bottom of the sixth was the difference. It was Utley’s sixth home run of the year and his first in a Los Angeles uniform.

“We’re a good team,” Kershaw said. “I think we’re starting to play like that, day in and day out. But we can’t relax now.”

Bochy was tossed by third base umpire Mike Winters for the second night in a row. Bochy, who was ejected for the fifth time this season, objected to Winters calling out Giants first baseman Brandon Belt on a check swing in the eighth inning.

“He didn’t go,” Bochy said, referring to Belt. “It’s just frustrating. That’s all I’ll say.”

NOTES: Injured Giants INF Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. RHP Matt Cain (right elbow nerve irritation) will make a rehab start with Sacramento on Friday. ... The Dodgers recalled OF Scott Schebler from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Giants SS Brandon Crawford did not play for the second day in a row due to an injured calf. ... The Giants and Dodgers meet for the final time during the regular season with a four-game set in San Francisco from Sept. 28-Oct. 1. ... Both clubs open four-game series on the road Thursday. The Giants and RHP Ryan Vogelsong (9-10, 4.19 ERA) will face LHP Chris Rusin (4-7, 4.94 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies, while RHP Mat Latos (4-9, 4.76 ERA) will clash with his former club when the Dodgers visit RHP Colin Rea (2-2, 5.95 ERA) and the San Diego Padres. ... The game drew a crowd of 41,648.