Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers head into one of the tougher places to play so far in 2014 when they open a three-game series Friday at the Miami Marlins, but there will be just as much focus off the field for the Dodgers. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who has been out since Los Angeles’ season-opening series in Australia in March with a strained muscle in his back, will throw a bullpen session Friday and, if all goes well, could return to the rotation next week. The Marlins own the majors’ best home record at 12-4, completing a three-game sweep of NL East leader Atlanta with Thursday’s 5-4 victory.

Miami pounded out 38 hits and scored 23 runs in sweeping the Braves and are hitting .306 in 16 games at Marlins Park. Third baseman Casey McGehee is enjoying hitting in Miami, batting .362 in home games with 14 of his 16 RBIs. The Dodgers enter the series after sweeping a day-night doubleheader in Minnesota on Thursday and have won three of their past four.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2-2, 2.97)

Beckett continues to improve from a rough first outing of the season, giving up two earned runs on seven hits in 18 innings in his past three starts. He held the Rockies to two runs on four hits in eight innings April 25 but walked away with his fourth consecutive no-decision. Beckett, the winning pitcher for the Marlins in the clinching Game 6 of the 2003 World Series, is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in one career outing against his former team.

Koehler allowed a season-high four earned runs in five innings in his last start Sunday, losing to the Mets. He struck out eight in his previous start against Atlanta, getting a no-decision in allowing two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Koehler is 0-1 in one career appearance against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez has driven in runs in six of his past seven games.

2. Beckett walked six hitters in nine innings across his first two starts, but has surrendered two walks in his past 13 frames.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton drove in the tying run Thursday, and is tied with Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox for the major league lead in RBIs with 32.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Dodgers 2