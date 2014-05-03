Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

It’s been tough sledding for the Miami Marlins on the road this season, but they boast three more wins than anyone in the league on their home field. The Marlins go after their fifth consecutive victory overall and eighth in a row at home when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Saturday for the second of a three-game series. Miami has posted 10 hits or more in four straight and five of its last six contests after Garrett Jones recorded three of its 11 on Friday in a 6-3 victory.

The Marlins are 13-4 overall at Marlins Park where they are batting .309 as a team with 15 homers as opposed to 2-10 on the road with a .215 average. The Dodgers have one of the league’s best records away from home (11-4), but showed fatigue Friday after sweeping a doubleheader at Minnesota on Thursday. Los Angeles rested Juan Uribe in the series opener and Matt Kemp was limited to pinch-hitting duty.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Paul Maholm (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jacob Turner (0-0, 7.50)

Maholm gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings to win his first game of the season last Saturday against Colorado. The Mississippi State product compiled 23 victories in his last two seasons and is pitching for his fourth team. Maholm is 6-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 13 career outings versus Miami while Casey McGehee (7-for-23, homer) and Reed Johnson (8-for-15) have hit well against him.

Turner allowed five runs over six innings against Colorado in his season debut before missing the last month with a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old is coming off a 3-8 mark in his first full season despite a respectable 3.74 ERA in 118 innings. Gonzalez is 2-3 with a double against Turner, who yielded four runs (three earned) over five innings versus the Dodgers last August without getting a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 13-for-29 with a homer and eight RBIs (one Friday) in the last seven games.

2. Johnson is batting .297 as a pinch hitter in his career and is 5-for-11 this season for Miami, including a clutch RBI single Friday.

3. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier is batting .391 with 68 hits – including seven homers -- in 50 career games against the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Dodgers 5