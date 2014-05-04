Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

Dee Gordon seized the job at second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a solid first month, leading the league with 19 stolen bases and boasting a .357 batting average. The speedy Gordon was at his best the last two nights, collecting eight hits, and looks to stay hot when the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set. Los Angeles’ productive offense faces a difficult test against Jose Fernandez - one of the most dominant pitchers in the league.

The Dodgers took Saturday’s game 9-7 in 11 innings as Gordon recorded a career-high five hits. Miami is batting .279 with runners in scoring position and two outs - third in the majors - but left the winning run at third in both the ninth and 10th innings Friday as its four-game winning streak ended. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games and leads the National League with 33 RBIs.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Stephen Fife (2013: 4-4, 3.86 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.59)

Fife was recalled to take the injured Hyun-Jin Ryu’s spot in the rotation after going 1-2 with a 7.08 ERA over six appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Albuquerque. The 27-year-old from Boise, Idaho appeared in 12 games (10 starts) for the Dodgers last season. Fife, who has given up 94 hits in 85 major-league innings, will be facing Miami for the first time.

Fernandez has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts and yielded a total of only five hits in 16 innings over the last two outings. The 21-year-old Cuban has recorded 55 strikeouts and only eight walks in 39 2/3 innings while surrendering 25 hits. Fernandez won both outings versus the Dodgers in 2013, allowing four earned runs in 12 frames despite having Juan Uribe go 4-for-4 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 3B Casey McGehee has yet to hit a home run, but he has nine doubles, one triple and 20 RBIs while batting .316.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig leads the majors with 13 RBIs when there are two outs and runners in scoring position.

3. Marlins RHP Carter Capps, acquired from Seattle in the offseason, has struck out six in four hitless innings of relief since being recalled.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Dodgers 2