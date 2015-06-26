Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers make the second stop on their three-city, 10-game road trip when they open a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Dodgers seem to have found their footing after a bumpy stretch, outscoring the Chicago Cubs 9-2 over the past two games to salvage a four-game split.

The Dodgers stumbled to seven losses in nine games before rebounding to take the final two contests from the Cubs, but they haven’t relinquished the National League West lead since taking over the top spot on May 30. The Marlins have dropped four straight after being swept in a three-game set by visiting St. Louis, including a 5-1 defeat Thursday. The losing streak comes in spite of the continued hot hitting of Giancarlo Stanton, who is batting .403 with nine homers and 20 RBIs over his past 17 games. It’s the second meeting between the teams this season, as the Dodgers took two of three from the Marlins from May 11-13 in Los Angeles.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (3-4, 3.29 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (1-0, 0.00)

Anderson has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 outings and has turned in two straight strong starts. The 27-year-old earned his first win since May 8 in his last turn, holding San Francisco to one run and five hits over six frames to snap a seven-start winless streak. Anderson has faced the Marlins only once, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings of a loss last season in Miami.

Nicolino was lights-out in his big-league debut Saturday at Cincinnati, holding the Reds to four hits over seven shutout innings. The 23-year-old doesn’t miss a lot of bats — he struck out two in his debut — but is effective and efficient. Nicolino is tough on lefties, which bodes well against a Dodgers lineup loaded with dangerous left-handed hitters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig has missed the past two games after tearing open a callus on his left palm and will be a game-time decision Friday.

2. Stanton has 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 28 career games against the Dodgers.

3. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who played his first four seasons with the Dodgers, is 11-for-32 during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Marlins 3