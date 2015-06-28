Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

The Miami Marlins did not have much to celebrate this season but could always point to Giancarlo Stanton as a reason to come to the ballpark. The Marlins will operate without their star slugger once again when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Stanton went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday’s series opener and was clearly bothered by his left hand, heading for X-rays after the game which revealed a broken bone that will sideline the young star 4-to-6 weeks. “We’re hoping that it will be the quickest course possible, but certainly (it‘s) not great news when you lose a guy that means what he’s meant to this ball club and to baseball,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings told reporters. Miami did not need Stanton to snap a five-game slide on Saturday while squeezing out a 3-2 victory. The Marlins face a tough pitcher in Sunday’s finale when the Dodgers send Zack Greinke to the mound to oppose Jose Urena.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (5-2, 1.70 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-3, 4.34)

Greinke is winless in his last nine starts despite allowing one or no runs in seven of those outings. The 31-year-old did not allow a run in either of his last two turns while scattering seven hits and a pair of walks over 13 total innings. Greinke is 3-0 with a 3.51 ERA in seven career games – six starts – against Miami.

Urena was reached for three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against St. Louis on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision. The Dominican rookie is 1-2 in his last five starts despite allowing three or fewer earned runs in each. Urena is making his first start against Los Angeles and is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (hand) did not start for the fourth straight game on Saturday but is expected to get the start on Sunday.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich went 4-for-4 on Saturday, matching his hit total from the previous seven games.

3. Los Angeles LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow) will undergo arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss at least two months.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Marlins 1