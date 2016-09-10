Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

Rich Hill appears to be fully recovered from the blister issues that sidelined him for more than a month and delayed his entry into the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation. Hill carries a 12-inning scoreless streak into Saturday's start as the Dodgers look to even their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins.

The Marlins are trying to hang in the playoff chase, winning two in a row following a disastrous 1-10 slide. Miami is one game below .500 but owns a 5-0 mark against National League West-leading Los Angeles after snapping the Dodgers' five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Josh Reddick had three hits in Friday's loss to extend his hitting streak to seven games for Los Angeles. Hill will make it two left-handers in a row against the Marlins after three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw worked three innings in his first appearance since June 26.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (11-3, 1.94 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-10, 3.87)

Hill carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning last time out against San Diego and wound up allowing one hit while registering eight strikeouts over six scoreless frames to improve to 8-0 over his last 10 starts. While both of his outings with Los Angeles have been at Dodger Stadium, Hill won all seven of his road starts while posting a 1.41 ERA with Oakland prior to the trade. Ichiro Suzuki is 3-for-11 against Hill.

Koehler has gone a month without a win despite a stellar performance last time out, when he had to settle for a no-decision after holding Cleveland to three hits over six scoreless innings. It was the eighth quality start in nine turns for Koehler, who beat the Dodgers with five innings of three-run ball (two earned) on April 26. Justin Turner has been rough on Koehler, going 5-for-11 with a home run.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reddick is 7-for-10 in three career games against Miami.

2. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto has homered four times during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal has four homers and nine RBIs in the last six games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Marlins 2