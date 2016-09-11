Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers own a four-game lead atop the National League West, but it's no secret they have their eyes on a much bigger prize. The Dodgers continue their 10-game road trip when the play the rubber match of a three-game series against the sliding Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie manager Dave Roberts made a loud statement that Los Angeles has World Series title aspirations by pulling left-hander Rich Hill from a perfect game after seven innings in Saturday's 5-0 victory. Roberts admitted he felt "sick to his stomach" for yanking Hill, but defended his reasoning: "Nothing in my opinion is worth compromising our opportunity to win a championship." Joc Pederson belted two of his team's four homers Saturday to give the Dodgers their sixth victory in seven games. Miami has dropped 11 of 14 and continues to fade from playoff contention, trailing St. Louis by 5 1/2 games for the second wild-card.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (14-8, 3.29 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (3-6, 5.54)

Maeda was dominant against Arizona in his last outing, striking out eight while yielding a run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old from Japan has not permitted more than three runs in his last eight starts - going 6-1 in that span - but he's also failed to get through six innings on five of those occasions. He took the loss against Miami on April 28, giving up four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Urena fell to 2-5 in eight starts since he was shifted from the bullpen to the rotation when he gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Despite the record, Urena has surrendered two runs or fewer in five of his starts and while giving up four hits in five of them. He pitched 1 2/3 spotless innings in relief at Los Angeles in April and five innings of one-run ball versus the Dodgers last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager has hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-21 with two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado is 3-for-26 over his last seven contests.

3. Pederson is 6-for-11 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Marlins 2