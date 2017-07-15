Preview: Dodgers at Marlins

Yasiel Puig wasn't included among the eight participants in Home Run Derby or one of the six Los Angeles Dodgers to take part in the Midsummer Classic Tuesday in Miami, but his performance in the second-half opener was certainly of that caliber. Coming off his third two-homer outing of the season, the former All-Star outfielder attempts to lead the red-hot Dodgers to an eighth straight victory Saturday when they continue a three-game road set versus the Marlins.

Puig hit a tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth inning but saved his best for last Friday, crushing a two-strike offering for a go-ahead, three-run blast off closer A.J. Ramos with two outs in the ninth to help Los Angeles (62-29) pull out a 6-4 victory - the club's 27th win in the past 31 games. The triumph was the Dodgers' second ninth-inning rally in just over a week and marked their 25th comeback victory of the season. Miami entered the break winning five of its last six and had Los Angeles on the ropes in the opener, but Ramos was unable to get the final strike he needed three times in the ninth before blowing his second save in 19 chances. The Marlins are the NL's best offensive team in July by a wide margin, however, owning league-best marks in batting average (.313) and runs scored (62).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (10-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (7-3, 3.54)

Wood became the first Dodgers starter to reach 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955 following Wednesday's victory against Arizona, yielding only three hits while fanning 10 over seven scoreless frames. The first-time All-Star has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his last 11 outings - surrendering only one homer over that time - and hasn't lost in any of his last 13 turns dating back to May 30, 2016. Marcell Ozuna is 6-for-20 and Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-23 against Wood, who is 5-3 with 3.00 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) versus Miami.

Urena capped off a fine first half with a disappointing no-decision Sunday at San Francisco, giving up three runs on five hits - including a pair of homers - over five innings. The 25-year-old Dominican has fallen off a bit since a five-game winning streak from May 23-June 23 (3.38 ERA), going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three outings since. Urena has been dominant in three appearances (two starts) spanning 15 1/3 innings against the Dodgers, going 1-0 with a 0.59 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. The Dodgers are 53-18 since 1B-OF Cody Bellinger's promotion on April 25, and the club is 34-9 when he and fellow All-Star 3B Justin Turner are in the lineup together.

2. The Marlins' eight-game streak of collecting at least 10 hits - the second-longest in club history - came to an end Friday.

3. Puig already has more multi-homer games in 85 games this season (three) than he did in his first 435 games combined (one).

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Marlins 1