Marlins 6, Dodgers 3: Tom Koehler pitched seven scoreless innings while Garrett Jones recorded three doubles and an RBI as host Miami defeated Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series.

Koehler (3-2) allowed three baserunners in the first inning, but settled down to yield three hits, two walks and strike out four. Jarrod Saltalamacchia belted a solo homer and scored a pair of runs while Casey McGehee added two hits and knocked in one as the Marlins extended their win streak to four.

Dee Gordon registered three hits and an RBI and Yasiel Puig singled in a run for the Dodgers, who came in after sweeping a doubleheader at Minnesota on Thursday. Los Angeles starter Josh Beckett (0-1) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6 2/3 innings against his former team.

Saltalamacchia celebrated his 29th birthday with his sixth homer, just inside the right-field foul pole with one out in the second inning. The Marlins’ catcher later singled with two out in the fourth and came all the way around to make it 2-0 after a Jones line drive to right field went off Puig’s glove for a double.

The Marlins put the game away with four runs in seventh, ignited by a pinch-hit RBI single by Reed Johnson with two outs. Christian Yelich followed with a triple to left-center field before an infield single by Giancarlo Stanton and McGehee’s bloop single brought home two more for a 6-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saltalamacchia is 11-for-24 with four homers and five RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. … The Dodgers placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation and recalled INF Chone Figgins and RHP Jose Dominguez. Los Angeles also optioned LHP Paco Rodriguez and RHP Red Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque after Thursday’s doubleheader. … Koehler was 0-5 in his first six starts at Marlins Park and is 5-1 in the last eight at home.