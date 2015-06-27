Dodgers 7, Marlins 1

MIAMI -- Scott Van Slyke homered and drove in two runs, Brett Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling Miami Marlins 7-1 on Friday night.

Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins also drove in two runs and second baseman Howie Kendrick added four hits for the Dodgers, who pounded out 12 hits en route to their third straight victory.

Anderson (4-4) pitched seven innings and allowed one run, one walk and five hits while throwing 73 of his 113 pitches for strikes. The 10 strikeouts are the most since he had 10 on April 7, 2013, at Houston while with Oakland.

Justin Nicolino (1-1) took the loss for the Marlins, who have dropped five in a row and eight of their last nine. Nicolino allowed five runs and six hits in four innings.

Second baseman Dee Gordon had three of the Marlins’ six hits as Miami struck out a season-high 16 times, with their last 10 outs coming on strikeouts.

Van Slyke, filling in for injured right fielder Yasiel Puig, hit his fourth home run of the season.

Puig made a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth and grounded out. He stayed in the game to play right field.

With the Dodgers holding a commanding five-run lead in the eighth, Kendrick’s fourth hit of the game scored Joc Pederson, who nearly had his 20th home run when his deep fly ball to center field smacked off the top of the wall for in a double. Kendrick’s RBI single capped the scoring.

Gordon opened the scoring for the Marlins in the bottom of the first. He led off with an infield dribbler, stole second base and scored on a groundout by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Van Slyke put the Dodgers on top with a two-run blast to left field for a 2-1 edge in the top of the second.

In the third, Anderson’s pickoff move stymied the Marlins on the bases as catcher J.T. Realmuto and Gordon both singled and were caught stealing after Anderson threw to first instead of going to the plate.

The Dodgers added three runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. A blooper by Rollins with the bases loaded scored two runs. Two batters later, Anderson singled to drive in another run, but Rollins was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

Jarred Cosart, making his first appearance for the Marlins since May 13 after being sidelined by vertigo, relieved Nicolino in the fifth and struggled, loading the bases before left fielder Alex Guerrero added to the lead with an RBI single.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (callus) was held out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, but he did take some swings before the game. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton entered Friday’s game with 12 home runs in June, which is tied for the club record for most hit in any month. ... Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) was reinstated from the disabled list and LHP Ian Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Dodgers C A.J. Ellis was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game for the first time this season with C Yasmani Grandal healthy. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki gave his teammates shirts written in Japanese to vote for All-Star candidates 2B Dee Gordon and Stanton.