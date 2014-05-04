Crawford’s 11th-inning HR lifts Dodgers

MIAMI -- Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford started Saturday night’s game on the bench, mired in a dreadful 4-for-45 slump.

He ended the game thrilled -- but maybe feeling more relief than anything else.

Crawford hit a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning and the Dodgers made the upper-deck blast stand up in a 9-7 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

“It felt great going around the bases,” said Crawford, who lined a high pitch from reliever Carlos Marmol for his first homer of the season. “I was just happy I helped the team win, and I got hit.”

Marmol took the blame for the loss.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I made one mistake. It was a pitch right down the middle, and it was supposed to be away. He hit it far.”

Reliever Brandon League (1-1) pitched the 10th and 11th innings in scoreless fashion to pick up the win. Kenley Jansen, normally the closer, was given the night off to rest.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer and second baseman Dee Gordon had a career-high five hits to lead the Dodgers. Gordon also had three steals and leads the majors with 19.

“I was able to get on base,” Gordon said. “I was just trying to help us win in any way possible. I‘m just trusting in my abilities.”

Puig’s fourth-inning homer, his fourth home run of the season, was a long blast to left center estimated at 452 feet. The shot, off starter Jacob Turner, gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead.

The Dodgers led 7-3 in the seventh when Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna slugged a three-run homer to left off reliever Brian Wilson.

Miami had a major chance in the eighth, when it loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Chris Withrow. But Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton struck out, swinging at a 79 mph changeup in the dirt to end the threat.

Dodgers right-hander Chris Perez, a former University of Miami standout, pitched the ninth but blew the save opportunity, walking pinch-hitter Jarrod Saltalamacchia with the bases loaded to tie the score 7-7.

“That shows the fight in our team,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Nobody’s giving up. We’re battling. We felt like we would have a chance late, and we did. It just didn’t work out.”

Los Angeles (18-13) is 4-1 in its past five games, all of them on the road.

Miami (15-15) had a four-game win streak snapped.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the second. Center fielder Matt Kemp doubled to left and third baseman Juan Uribe hit a hard two-out single over second base for the RBI.

Miami second baseman Jeff Baker tied the score in the bottom of the second with a homer to left, his first homer since Aug. 28, 2013.

It has been an up-and-down week for Baker, who snapped a career-worst 0-for-25 hitless streak on Tuesday but has spent the subsequent days battling the flu.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the third when former Marlins shortstop Hanley Ramirez’s single up the middle scored Gordon.

Miami again tied the score in the bottom of the third when third baseman Casey McGehee’s long drive to left tipped off the glove of a leaping Andre Ethier for a double. That scored Adeiny Hechavarria, who had singled.

The Dodgers took a 6-2 lead in the fourth, scoring all four runs with two outs -- Gordon’s run-scoring single to left and Puig’s homer to left center.

Los Angeles added a run in the sixth on another single by Gordon.

Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis, giving starter Saltalamacchia a rest, started and hit a solo homer to left in the bottom of the sixth. It was his first homer of the season.

NOTES: Marlins LHP Dan Jennings was demoted to Triple-A to make room for RHP Jacob Turner, who came off the disabled list to start Saturday. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich did not start, the first time that has happened since April 8. Reed Johnson, normally a pinch hitter, started in his place. It was Johnson’s first start since April 14. ... The Dodgers are rotating three players in two outfield spots. On Saturday, Andre Ethier was in LF, Matt Kemp was in CF and Carl Crawford rested. The three are making more than $57 million this season. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe, rested for the first time this season on Friday, was back in the lineup Saturday. ... The three-game series concludes Sunday. The Marlins will throw RHP Jose Fernandez, who is 12-0 at home during his big-league career and is 2-0 vs. the Dodgers. The Dodgers will start RHP Stephen Fife, who was recalled from Triple A after Saturday’s game. RHP Jose Dominguez was sent down to make roster room for Fife.