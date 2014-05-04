Marlins rally past Dodgers in 9th

MIAMI -- Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers featured two of the game’s best right fielders -- Giancarlo Stanton and Yasiel Puig, respectively -- and both were involved in much of the most crucial action.

In the end, Miami’s Stanton emerged with two home runs, the major league lead in RBIs and the victory, while Los Angeles’ Puig was sprawled on the ground, injuring his head and lower left leg on the game’s final play.

And the ultimate hero was a lesser-known player, infielder Jeff Baker, who hit a two-out, 10th-inning, walk-off double off the fence in right field to lead Miami past the Dodgers 5-4 at Marlins Park.

“It kind of took off,” Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich said of Baker’s shot, which eluded Puig. “It kept going back, going back, and everybody in our dugout was yelling and hoping it would go over (Puig‘s) head, and it did.”

Yelich said he was thrilled for Baker, who had snapped a career-worst 0-for-25 slump on Tuesday.

“He’s been hitting some balls hard that have been caught,” Yelich said. “For him to come up big in that situation feels great for us and for him.”

Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria scored the winning run from third base when Baker, a late-game substitution, hit his opposite-field double off the fence. Puig nearly got a glove on it and crashed into the fence during his attempt.

“I‘m going to check on him,” Marlins pitcher and fellow Cuba native Jose Fernandez said of Puig, who stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field. “We’re friends, and I don’t want anything to happen to him.”

Puig passed a concussion test after the game and the team said his status is day to day.

”He hit the wall hard and was pointing at multiple areas of his body where he was hit,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”He seemed to be OK when he was walking in.

“He almost made an unbelievable play, though.”

Stanton, who started the day tied for the major-league lead with 33 RBIs, drove in three runs Sunday. His solo homer to left in the sixth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and marked his 10th homer of the season, which, temporarily at least, put him atop the National League in that category.

Fernandez, who is 12-0 at home in 20 starts dating to 2013, got a no-decision.

Fernandez struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing three runs, two of them earned. He threw a career-high 114 pitches, and he reached double figures in strikeouts for the third time in his seven starts this season. Last season, he had four double-figure strikeout games.

Marlins’ right-handed reliever A.J. Ramos blew a save chance in the ninth. Miami led 4-3 until Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier, a late-game substitution, hit a run-scoring double to right. Stanton tried to come in to make a diving catch, but the ball got past him, allowing pinch hitter Chone Figgins to score from first.

Miami loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but left-hander J.P. Howell struck out third baseman Casey McGehee looking at a 3-2 pitch that was a borderline strike.

The Marlins (16-15) won for the fifth time in six games. They also earned their second walk-off win of the season.

The Dodgers (18-14) dropped the decisive game in the three-game series.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning on Stanton’s two-run homer to right.

The Dodgers tied the score in the third on a rally that started with second baseman Dee Gordon’s two-out single.

Gordon advanced to third on Puig’s single and scored on ex-Marlins shortstop Hanley Ramirez’s single to right-center. Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna slid to try to make the catch but did not fully extend his glove.

Puig then scored on a passed ball by catcher Jarrod Saltalamachhia, who failed to handle a low-and-outside pitch than glanced off his mitt for an unearned run.

In the fifth, Fernandez was hit in the left leg by a sharp one-hopper by Gordon.

“It hit me hard -- I wasn’t expecting that,” Fernandez said. “My hamstring got tight right away. It was a little tougher to pitch after that but probably I will be fine.”

Gordon, who leads the majors with 19 steals, then took off for second but was thrown out by Saltalamacchia. It was just the third time Gordon has been thrown out this season -- twice by Saltalamacchia in this series.

Miami took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Yelich pulled the first pitch he saw for a two-out, solo homer to the upper deck in right. It was his second homer of the season.

The Dodgers tied the score in an odd sixth inning. Fernandez struck out Puig swinging at a fastball and Ramirez looking at a brilliant curve.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez started the two-out rally with a walk, advanced to second on center fielder Matt Kemp’s single and scored on left fielder Carl Crawford’s single.

Fernandez actually struck out the side -- ending the threat by getting catcher Drew Butera looking -- but needed 31 pitches to complete the frame.

“We battled hard against (Fernandez),” Gonzalez said. “We just came up short.”

NOTES: Next up for the Marlins is Monday’s game against the New York Mets. It’s the start of a three-game series that will culminate a nine-game homestand. ... Miami starts RHP Nate Eovaldi against Mets LHP Jon Niese. The Marlins are 7-1 against lefty starters this season. ... RHP Zack Greinke starts for the Dodgers Monday at Washington. ... 2B Dee Gordon on Saturday became the first Dodger in the modern era (since 1900) to get five hits and three steals in one game. ... The Dodgers did not start OF Andre Ethier Sunday even though he has 68 career hits and a .380 average against the Marlins. No other player has a higher average vs. the Marlins.