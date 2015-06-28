EditorsNote: Fixes spelling of Pederson

Marlins hand Dodgers’ Kershaw third straight loss

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins lost their superstar and took it out on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar.

The Marlins, playing their first game since right fielder Giancarlo Stanton suffered a fractured left wrist, beat Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Saturday at Marlins Park.

“This team could have been very deflated after the injury to G,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Stanton, who is out 4-6 weeks after suffering the injury Friday. “But (starting pitcher Tom Koehloer) stuck his nose in there and gave us exactly what we needed.”

Kershaw (5-6), who allowed three runs but just one earned, lost a third straight regular-season start for the first time in his career.

The Marlins (31-45) snapped a five-game losing streak and got a win for starter Tom Koehler (6-4), who allowed six hits, no walks and two runs in seven innings.

Miami left fielder Christian Yelich tied a career high with four hits.

Los Angeles (42-34) had its three-game winning streak snapped, and the Dodgers contributed to their demise with two errors and a wild pitch. All three plays allowed runs to score.

That was enough to derail Kershaw, who allowed those three runs in the first two innings but then faced the minimum of three batters in the third through fifth innings. In the sixth, he escaped a jam -- Miami had runners on the corners with no outs. But Kershaw struck out the 3-4-5 hitters.

Kershaw finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.

“I wasn’t very sharp the first couple of innings, but then I started to figure it out,” Kershaw said. “It never feels good to lose, but I‘m fine.”

Los Angeles opened the scoring with a first-inning solo homer to left by third baseman Justin Turner -- his 11th long ball of the season. Other than the homer, Koehler struck out the side on 13 pitches in that frame.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a pair of Dodgers mistakes. Yelich singled and reached third on a single to right by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. But when right fielder Andre Ethier’s throw bounced and got past Turner, Yelich was awarded home.

The Dodgers’ second mistake -- a pitch in the dirt by Kershaw -- resulted in Miami’s second run as Hechavarria scored from third.

Miami made it 3-1 in the second. Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff double to the left-field corner and scored three batters later when center fielder Joc Pederson misjudged a line drive by Koehler. Pederson raced in, stopped, reached up and watched the ball tick off his glove.

“It was probably the best swing I’ve put on a ball since high school,” Koehler said.

Pederson was despondent about his miscue.

“I just dropped it,” he said. “I messed up and lost the game for us. He hit it good, but it still needs to be caught -- every time.”

Los Angeles scored in the fourth in a rally that was fueled by consecutive singles by second baseman Howie Kendrick, Turner and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (who got the RBI).

Miami escaped further damage in that inning when Ethier lined out to a leaping Dee Gordon at second base and catcher Yasmani Grandal bounced into a double play. The DP was a defensive highlight -- Hechavarria fielded with his backhand, spun and flipped to Gordon, who stepped on second base and jumped high to make the throw.

“I guess we had some stuff going there, some momentum,” Kershaw said. “But that’s what those guys are known for -- Hechavarria is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game. He made a great play and Dee as well.”

NOTES: Miami placed RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) on the disabled list and optioned INF Donovan Solano to Triple-A New Orleans. ... The Marlins called up OF Cole Gillespie and INF Miguel Rojas, both from New Orleans. Rojas earned an immediate start at third base, and OF Ichiro Suzuki replaced Stanton. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris will make a rehab outing on Sunday and could be activated next week. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour, who was batting .369 on May 31, was not in the lineup after batting only .121 in June. ... Miami reportedly has agreed to terms with first-round 1B Josh Naylor, who reportedly received a $2.25 million bonus. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (blister, left hand) sat out his second straight start but entered the game as a pinch hitter. Andre Ethier replaced him in the starting lineup. ... C Yasmani Grandal, formerly of the University of Miami, and LF Kiki Hernandez, a former Marlin, got their first starts of the series for the Dodgers. ... Dodgers LHP Paco Rodriguez (elbow tendinitis) had a setback and will miss an additional 8-10 weeks.