Greinke pitches into 8th as Dodgers blank Marlins

MIAMI -- After two losses and eight no-decisions in his past 10 starts, you would have thought Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke would be overjoyed to finally have a lead.

Greinke, though, is the quiet type.

“I think I (saw) him dancing on the inside,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly joked.

Hey, whatever works.

On Sunday, Greinke combined with two relievers to shut out the Miami Marlins 2-0 at Marlins Park.

Greinke (6-2), who leads the majors with a 1.58 ERA, has gone 20 2/3 innings without allowing a run. His career-best streak was 24 innings in 2009 with Kansas City.

He held the Marlins to four hits and one walk, leaving the game after 7 2/3 innings and 101 pitches despite having no one on base.

Mattingly said the 101 pitches were not as big a factor as the fact that it would have been Greinke’s fourth time through the lineup, and he would have had, potentially, two tough left-handed batters to retire -- second baseman Dee Gordon and left fielder Christian Yelich.

“If I‘m going to take (Greinke) out after Gordon,” Mattingly said, “then I have to take him out before Gordon.”

Left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore got Gordon on slow roller to the mound to end the inning, and closer Kenley Jansen worked around a leadoff double by Yelich in the ninth to nail down his 11th save of the season.

Los Angeles’ bullpen has a streak of 12.2/3 straight scoreless innings.

Grienke allowed the minimum three batters in four of his seven complete innings, and he never allowed a Miami base-runner to get past second.

“I’ve always been able to throw four pitches for strikes, but not all of them have been quality,” said Greinke, modest as usual. “This year, I have three pitches that have been high quality, and my curve ball has been so-so at best. I can throw it for strikes but it’s not been very good.”

The loss went to Marlins rookie right-hander Jose Urena (1-4), who allowed four hits, four walks and one run in five innings.

“I tried to help the team, but it didn’t work out,” Urena said. “I had some issues with walks.”

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said he could have left Urena on the mound longer than the 82 pitches he threw, but he had a fresh bullpen.

Los Angeles (43-34) took two out of three games in the series. The Dodgers got three hits and one RBI from first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and two hits and one RBI from second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Miami (31-46) dropped to a season-worst 15 games under .500.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the fifth when shortstop Jimmy Rollins hit an infield single, advanced to second on a balk by Urena and to third on a Greinke bunt.

After center fielder Joc Pederson drew a walk, the Marlins nearly completed a double play to escape the jam. But on shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria relay throw, first baseman Justin Bour used improper footwork and his stretch pulled him off the bag, allowing Rollins to score.

The Dodgers made it 2-0 in the seventh. Kendrick worked a two-out, eight-pitch walk and scored from first on a double off the left-field fence by Gonzalez.

Jennings said he liked the matchup there with left-handed reliever Mike Dunn going against left-handed hitter Gonzalez, who was batting just .143 against Dunn.

“We just have to execute better,” Jennings said. “We were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. And we struck out too many times in this series (36).”

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (left wrist) had surgery on Sunday. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig, who sat out Friday and entered Saturday’s game as a pinch hitter, started his first game since developing a blister on his left hand. ... The Dodgers rested hot-hitting 3B Justin Turner (.320), starting Alberto Callaspo. ... Even though the Dodgers’ franchise record 13-game errorless streak ended Saturday, the team still ranks second in the majors in fielding percentage. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who played Saturday even though he was so sick he vomited in the infield during the game, got the start again on Sunday. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich joined Juan Pierre in 2005 and Chris Coghlan in 2009 as the only left-handed hitters in franchise history to get four hits in one game, all against lefty pitching. Yelich also joined Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter as the only left-handed hitters to get three hits against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw.