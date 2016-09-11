Hill perfect for seven, Dodgers blank Marlins 5-0

MIAMI -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie manager Dave Roberts said he felt "sick to my stomach" - and this was after a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The reason Roberts felt that way was that he made the call - which he felt was in the best interests of the Dodgers - to pull left-hander Rich Hill from a game in which he had been perfect for seven innings.

Hill was upset, and his mood wasn't helped when reliever Joe Blanton gave up a single to Jeff Francoeur with two outs in the eighth, ruining perfection

"Obviously, I didn't want to come out of the game," Hill, who had calmed down by the time he met the media, said as he stood at his locker inside Marlins Park. "But I think there's a bigger picture here, and we all know what it is.

"Dave was in a very difficult position. You look at it, and you move on. That's all you can do."

Only 23 pitchers in major league history -- and just one Dodger, Sandy Koufax in 1965 -- have ever thrown a perfect game. Hill (12-3), who has pitched 19 consecutive scoreless innings with the Dodgers, had a chance to join that exclusive list.

As for his finger, Hill said it felt "fine," but Roberts had a different view.

After all, Hill, who was acquired from the Oakland A's on August 1, hadn't made his Dodgers debut until August 24 due to the blister problem.

And, Roberts said, the finger situation was precarious again on Saturday.

"There was heat on his index finger," Roberts said. "It was starting to get tender.

"With the heat and the humidity and talking to the trainer, and he was at 89 pitches, and he hasn't thrown more than that in months ... To envision that eighth and ninth innings ... I had to make a decision."

Roberts said he is aware of Hill's displeasure.

"We had a conversation," Roberts said. "He has every right to be upset. I'm going to lose sleep tonight, and I probably should. I don't see myself having to make a tougher decision than this one."

Blanton, who replaced Hill in the eighth inning, recorded two quick outs. But with a 2-2 count, Francoeur lined a single to left.

Francoeur's hit deflected off the top of the glove of shortstop Corey Seager, who jumped as high as he could to try to make the play.

The game's most spectacular play came in the seventh, when Martin Prado tried ending Hill's perfect game. Prado, who leads the majors in batting average against lefties, lined a long blast to left. But Dodgers left fielder Yasiel Puig raced back and made a diving catch, landing on the edge of the warning track.

"It was a great play," Roberts said. "There might have been a little part of me that wouldn't have been too upset if that ball dropped."

Hill was removed moments later, departing with nine strikeouts, one short of his season high.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked if he was surprised that Hill was removed.

"A little bit," said Mattingly, the manager who was replaced by Roberts with the Dodgers. "But I don't know their situation. I know Hill has had a blister for a while. I'm sure Dave has reasons for what he is doing. So you don't make any judgments."

Hill, who lowered his ERA to 1.80, was able to get the Marlins out with a lot of curve balls, Mattingly said.

"He's really a different look," Mattingly said. "You don't see that much anymore."

Hill's brilliance overshadowed an impressive show of power by Los Angeles' offense.

The Dodgers scored all their runs on homers to right field. Joc Pederson, who has 22 homers, hit two solo blasts. Seager, who has 25 homers, hit a two-run shot. And Justin Turner, who has 26 homers, drilled a solo blast.

Pederson ended the game with a 3-for-3 performance. It was his homer in the fifth that started the scoring, and the Dodgers continued to add on to their lead from there.

Tom Koehler (9-11) took the loss. He allowed four runs in five-plus innings, giving up three of the long balls.

Of course, no one was talking about Koehler after this game. It was Hill's flirtation with perfection that drew attention.

Francoeur, who played with Hill in the minors, said he was happy the Marlins avoided the perfect game.

"In 11 years in the big leagues, I've never had a no-hitter or a perfect game against my team," said Francoeur, whose team finished with two hits on Saturday. "I was praying to God that this wasn't going to be the first one.

As for coming out of the game when he had perfection within reach, Francoeur said that would not have been his choice.

"I was wondering what the hell was going on," he said. "With 89 pithces, perfect game -- man, you would have had to pry me out of there."

NOTES: Dodgers OF Andre Ethier, who fractured his right leg in March, was activated by the Dodgers and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter. ... Dodgers RHP Casey Fien was designated for assignment. ... Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias was placed on the disabled list. The Dodgers have placed 28 different players on the DL this year, the most in the majors since at least 1987. ... The Marlins have handed Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-3) two of his three losses this season. ... The Marlins entered Saturday with a 22-10 record against lefties, ranking second in the majors behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the best winning percentage against southpaw starting pitchers. But after the loss to Hill, they are 22-11.