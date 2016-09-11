Urena, Marlins shut down Dodgers

MIAMI -- Jose Urena needed one more out for his first career shutout.

The Miami Marlins right-hander didn't get it, though, allowing an opposite-field single to Josh Reddick with two outs and none on in the ninth.

Closer A.J. Ramos got the next batter, combining with Urena to lead Miami to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

"That is something you can't control," Urena said of manager Don Mattingly's decision to remove him from the game after 108 pitches. "The most important thing is to win the game."

Miami accomplished that with major help from Urena (4-6), who allowed four hits -- all singles -- and no walks in his 8 2/3 innings. It is the longest outing for a Marlins pitcher this year.

Ramos, who earned his 34th save, got Corey Seager on a groundout, and the Marlins (71-72), who have been projected to have just a 0.8 percent chance to make the playoffs this year, took two out of three games from the Dodgers (80-62).

Urena, who had a perfect game until Joc Pederson singled with two outs in the fifth, had never pitched longer than 6 2/3 innings prior to Sunday.

"He moved the ball around, pitched with velocity," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked about Urena. "He was throwing his slider with depth and throwing it for strikes, which he hadn't been doing. He has a big arm, and we couldn't get anything going."

Mattingly said Urena, who struck out four and lowered his ERA from 5.54 to 4.89, also had an effective curve.

"It's something he's been working on," Mattingly said. "(Marlins catcher) J.T. (Realmuto) told us it's been good in the past (in the minors).

"We haven't seen a lot of (his curve), but it's a depth pitch. It's one of the things that Jose misses. He gets sink. His slider hasn't been a true depth pitch. Fastball, changeup -- (those pitches are) still on the same plane.

"If you get a curve ball, then you get something that goes down, and it slows them down on the fastball."

Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda (14-9), considered the top rookie pitcher in the NL this year, took the loss. He went six innings and allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs, two earned. He struck out three.

Despite the loss, Maeda still has one more win than Fernando Valenzuela did when the ex-Dodgers great won Rookie of the Year in 1981.

Maeda, though, got in trouble in the fourth inning, when he allowed two runs on five singles. The Marlins got an opposite-field, run-scoring single by Christian Yelich and a sacrifice fly by Justin Bour. And they could have done more damage, leaving the bases loaded on a fly out by Adeiny Hechavarria.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the sixth. Martin Prado hit a leadoff single. The Dodgers then made two errors on the same play to allow Prado to score from first on a Yelich single. Right fielder Reddick booted the hit on the bounce, and shortstop Seager misfired on his relay to third.

"I don't think I was pitching well early," Maeda said through a translator. "I didn't have a good feel."

Roberts, though, defended his pitcher and chalked up the loss to not being able to solve Urena.

"There was a lot of soft contact with Kenta," Roberts said. "I thought he pitched well enough to win."

NOTES: Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos, who earned Sunday's save, said the fractured knuckle on the middle finger of his pitching hand is still not feeling well. Since he got hurt in early August, Ramos has a 6.28 ERA in 15 appearances. Before the injury, he had a 2.03 ERA and 31 saves in 32 chances, earning an All-Star berth. ... Only one L.A. Dodgers rookie has won more games than RHP Kenta Maeda (14-9). The record is 17 wins by Rick Sutcliffe in1979. ... With his 25th homer on Saturday, Dodgers rookie SS Corey Seager set a family-type record. Corey and Seattle Mariners 3B Kyle Seager (28 homers) are the first brothers to hit at least 25 long balls each in the same season. ... The Dodgers will open a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Monday. ... Miami will open a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves on Monday.