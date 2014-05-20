Preview: Dodgers at Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the biggest disappointments in the majors, barely sitting above .500 entering a six-game road trip that begins Tuesday with three games against the New York Mets. The Dodgers have dropped nine of their last 14 games to fall to 23-22 on the season, but they can take comfort in the fact that they were 12 games below .500 last year before a sizzling 53-13 finish. Los Angeles has feasted on the Mets, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.
Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, who had a 16-game hitting streak and eight-game RBI string snapped in Sunday’s loss at Arizona, arrives at Citi Field on the heels of being named the National League co-Player of the week. New York got off to a solid start in the opening month but proceeded to lose eight of its first nine games in May. A three-game winning streak showed promise of a turnaround, but the Mets have dropped four of their last five and scored a total of five runs in the four defeats.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (1-1, 2.38 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-1, 4.50)
Beckett finally put an end to a 14-start winless drought in his last outing, limiting the Miami Marlins to an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings to notch his first victory since Sept. 30, 2012. It marked the fifth time in seven starts that the 34-year-old veteran allowed two runs or fewer and the fourth straight outing in which he pitched at least six innings. Beckett is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 14 career starts against the Mets.
Montero drew a difficult matchup in his major-league debut last week, pitted against the New York Yankees and Japanese sensation Masahiro Tanaka. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic acquitted himself fairly well, allowed three runs and five hits over six innings in a losing effort. Montero surrendered only three homers in eight starts at Triple-A Las Vegas but served up a pair of solo shots to the Yankees.
1. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp is batting .355 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 48 games versus New York.
2. Mets 3B David Wright is 1-for-18 with three strikeouts lifetime against Beckett.
3. Los Angeles is 6-1 in its last seven at Citi Field.
PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Mets 4