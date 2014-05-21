Preview: Dodgers at Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers had lost nine of 14 games over a two-week span but once again a visit to Citi Field was all that was needed to snap them out of their doldrums. The Dodgers put up their highest run total since May 3 in Tuesday’s 9-4 series-opening victory over the Mets, their 10th win in 11 meetings with New York and seventh in the last eight games at Citi Field. Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu comes off the 15-day disabled list to start Wednesday’s middle game of the series for the Dodgers.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez is on a tear for the Dodgers, collecting three hits and a homer Tuesday to boost his totals to 8-for-12 over his last three games. Curtis Granderson had his first three-hit game for the Mets and swatted his third homer in his last seven games, but the latest setback was the 13th in 18 games for New York. Jacob deGrom makes his second major-league start hoping for a better effort than Rafael Montero, who stumbled in his second career start Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsNet (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-1, 1.29)

Ryu will be making his first start in 3 1/2 weeks after going on the 15-day DL with inflammation in his shoulder following a rocky outing versus Colorado on April 27, when he gave up six runs in five innings. He has been superb in all four of his starts away from home, not allowing a run and yielding only 11 hits in 26 innings. Ryu stymied the Mets in two starts last year, giving up two runs and eight hits in 14 innings.

DeGrom was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his major-league debut in place of an injured Dillon Gee and made a strong case to remain with New York. The 25-year-old from Florida limited the New York Yankees to one run on four hits over seven innings but wound up with a tough-luck loss in the 1-0 defeat. DeGron went 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA in seven starts at Las Vegas, striking out 29 and walking 10 in 38 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig has hit safely in 17 of 18 games, including nine multiple-hit contests.

2. Mets CF Juan Lagares is expected to rejoin the team after attending a family funeral in the Dominican Republic.

3. Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe exited Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning with an apparent leg injury.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Mets 3