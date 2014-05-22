Preview: Dodgers at Mets

Zack Greinke can make history when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in the finale of their three-game series with the host New York Mets. Greinke has not allowed more than two runs in 21 consecutive starts, the longest stretch in the majors in 100 years, and can break Roger Clemens’ major-league mark of 21 straight outings with two or fewer earned runs permitted. “It’s not like one of the more important streaks,” Greinke said. “It’s not a real big deal.”

The Mets have collected 24 hits in the first two games of the series but also stranded 19 runners to fall to 5-14 in May and drop a season-worst five games under .500. Rookie Eric Campbell continues to make a push for more playing time, swatting his first career home run and extending his hitting streak to six games. After a pair of rookies each made their second career start in the first two games of the series, New York turns to veteran Jon Niese to avoid a three-game sweep.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (7-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jon Niese (2-3, 2.54)

Greinke is coming off a dominant performance last time out, blanking Arizona on five hits over a season-high eight innings to improve to 22-5 since signing a six-year, $147 million contract with Los Angeles in December 2012. Greinke’s only defeat came at Washington on May 5, when he was forced from the game after three innings due to a lengthy rain delay. He is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

Niese had allowed three runs or fewer in his first seven starts before he was touched for five - three earned - and eight hits over four innings in a loss at Washington last time out. It was the first time Niese failed to go six innings since a 5 2/3-frame stint in his season debut and extended his winless streak to three starts. Niese has made four career starts against the Dodgers, going 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 6-for-41 with the bases loaded this season.

2. The current Dodgers players have 64 combined at-bats against Niese with a total of two extra-base hits - both by SS Hanley Ramirez.

3. Mets RF Curtis Granderson is 7-for-39 lifetime with 10 strikeouts versus Greinke.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Mets 2