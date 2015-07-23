Preview: Dodgers at Mets

The New York Mets look to dust themselves off following a demoralizing defeat when they begin a 10-game homestand on Thursday with the opener of a four-game series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York found itself four outs shy of moving within one game of National League East-leading Washington, only to see the bottom fall out with their fourth setback in six outings in a 4-3 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

The news doesn’t get much better for the light-hitting Mets, who face three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP Clayton Kershaw in the series opener. Ruben Tejada has collected five RBIs and five runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak and is 5-for-10 in his career against Kershaw. NL West-leading Los Angeles prevented its first three-game skid in over a month with a 3-1 triumph over Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon. The Dodgers are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip heading into their set at Citi Field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (7-6, 2.68 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (9-8, 4.86)

Kershaw was simply masterful in his last outing, striking out 14 and scattering three singles over eight scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over Washington. The 27-year-old has allowed just two earned runs and struck out 43 in his last four outings (31 innings) to move above .500 on the season. Kershaw owns a brilliant 5-0 mark with a 1.58 ERA in eight career starts versus New York, but settled for a no-decision despite yielding just one run on five hits in seven innings on July 3.

Colon suffered his fourth straight losing decision on Saturday after getting blitzed for seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 12-2 setback to St. Louis. The 42-year-old Dominican certainly has cooled off after a hot start to the season, permitting 21 runs on 37 hits in the four losses (20 2/3 frames). Colon allowed two runs in six innings to win his last meeting with Los Angeles, but owns just a 2-4 mark with a 6.03 ERA against the Dodgers while allowing them to bat .313 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles’ Brett Anderson irritated his left Achilles tendon in Tuesday’s contest, prompting manager Don Mattingly to note that he is uncertain if the right-hander will make Sunday’s start versus New York.

2. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 10-for-31 with five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak after going 1-for-16 in his previous five.

3. Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins had an RBI double on Wednesday, but is still 1-for-19 in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Mets 1