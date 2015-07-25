Preview: Dodgers at Mets

Justin Turner looks to continue his torrid stretch at his former team’s expense as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers vie for their sixth win in eight outings on Saturday against the New York Mets. Turner, who played for the Mets from 2010-13, homered and added two doubles in Friday’s 7-2 triumph to improve to 16-for-31 with six runs scored over his last eight games.

Yasiel Puig crushed a two-run homer in the victory and is 3-for-5 in his career versus Saturday starter Matt Harvey. Los Angeles, which posted a 3-0 win in the opener of the four-game series, has won 10 of its last 12 visits at Citi Field. New York is singing a different tune after falling to 2-6 in its 10-game stretch against the three division leaders, scoring three runs or fewer on seven occasions. The lack of offense is a constant theme in Queens, but the Mets acquired third baseman Juan Uribe and utility man Kelly Johnson from Atlanta for a pair of pitching prospects after Friday’s contest.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zach Lee (NR) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (8-7, 3.19 ERA)

With Zack Greinke placed on paternity leave and likely to serve as Sunday’s starter, Lee is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his major-league debut. The 28th overall pick of the 2010 draft, Lee has posted a 7-3 mark with a 2.36 ERA for the Triple-A club. The 23-year-old also won his other two starts in the minors this season, combining for two runs on four hits in 10 innings with Rancho Cucamonga and the AZL Dodgers.

Harvey fell to 1-3 in his last five starts on Monday after allowing five runs on as many hits over seven innings in a 7-2 setback at Washington. The 26-year-old helped himself with a two-run single in the outing, but has elevated his pitch count by issuing 13 walks over his last three starts. Harvey, who is 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA in three career starts versus the Dodgers, surrendered five free passes and three runs in five innings of a 4-3 loss to them on July 4.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Jimmy Rollins belted his second homer of the series on Friday and 32nd lifetime versus New York.

2. New York 1B Lucas Duda is 6-for-34 with 11 strikeouts in his last nine games.

3. Mets rookie OF Michael Conforto was promoted from Double-A Binghamton prior to Friday’s game and went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Dodgers 1