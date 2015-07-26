Preview: Dodgers at Mets

Already on Cloud Nine after welcoming the birth of his first child, Zach Greinke looks to remain in rarefied air and extend his scoreless innings streak on Sunday afternoon when the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers conclude their four-game series against the New York Mets. Greinke, who has failed to allow a run in 43 2/3 frames, is chasing the major-league record of former Dodger Orel Hershiser (1988).

A date with the Mets is often a positive sign for a pitcher, but the beleaguered club erupted for season highs in both runs and hits (21) in a 15-2 rout on Saturday. Rookie Michael Conforto collected the first four hits of his career while playing in his second major-league contest while Kirk Nieuwenhuis added four of his own and drove in four runs. The victory was just New York’s third in its last 13 home meetings with Los Angeles and snapped a three-game skid overall. The Mets, who improved to 3-6 on their 10-game stretch against the three first-place clubs in the National League, reside three games behind first-place Washington in the East.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNLA (Los Angeles), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zach Greinke (9-2, 1.30 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.18)

Greinke has won each of his last four starts in dominating fashion, scattering 12 hits and striking out 29 in that stretch while allowing just three hits and fanning 11 in a 5-0 triumph over Washington on Sunday. The 31-year-old improved to 3-1 in his career versus New York after permitting just four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 4-3 win on July 4. New York’s Kelly Johnson had a pair of hits in his debut with his new team after being acquired from Atlanta on Friday, but is 0-for-6 in his career versus Greinke.

DeGrom has been dominant in his last three trips to the mound, sandwiching impressive victories for the Mets around a stunning All-Star performance. The 27-year-old scattered two hits and fanned 10 over eight scoreless innings against San Francisco on July 8, struck out all three batters he faced in the Midsummer Classic before overcoming a homer to work six solid innings versus Washington on Tuesday. DeGrom has dropped both career outings versus Los Angeles, permitting five runs on as many hits in six frames in the last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Lucas Duda homered twice on Saturday, marking the third time this season that he has accomplished the feat.

2. Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins went deep for the third time in the series on Saturday and 33rd lifetime versus the Mets.

3. New York RF Curtis Granderson has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Mets 0