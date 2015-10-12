Preview: Dodgers at Mets

The New York Mets are in a position to take control of the National League Division Series with their ace on the mound heading into Game 3, but a key loss in the infield could be tough to overcome. The Mets will send Matt Harvey to the mound when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 on Monday.

New York nearly pulled off the great feat of beating Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke in the first two games at Dodger Stadium but watched Game 2 spiral out of control in the seventh inning as Los Angeles’ Chase Utley made a hard slide into second base that resulted in a broken leg for Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada and marked a key turning point in the contest as the Dodgers went on to take the lead in the frame and win 5-2. “We’ll control it, but, yeah, they’re angry,” New York manager Terry Collins told reporters of his players’ emotions going forward. “You lose in a playoff series to that serious of an injury, yeah, they’re not very happy about it.” Harvey, who was fined for missing a mandatory workout prior to the start of the series, was limited in September in an effort to keep his workload lower following Tommy John surgery but is not expected to be on a strict pitch limit on Monday. The Dodgers went 37-44 on the road during the regular season and will turn to Brett Anderson for Game 3.

TV: 8:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (10-9, 3.69 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (13-8, 2.71)

Getting through an entire season healthy was a big step for Anderson, who made 31 starts and worked a career-high 180 1/3 innings after totaling 32 turns over the previous four campaigns. The Texan faltered a bit at the end of September but tuned up for the postseason and earned his Game 3 start by holding San Francisco to two runs and four hits over 7 2/3 frames on Oct. 1. Anderson, who is making his first career start against the Mets, surrendered one run and three hits over 6 1/3 total innings in the 2012 and 2013 ALDS with Oakland.

Harvey has totaled 17 2/3 innings since Sept. 8 but allowed only two earned runs in those frames while striking out 24 and walking one. The Connecticut native faced the Dodgers twice during the regular season and went 1-1 while allowing five runs and 13 hits in 12 total frames. Harvey, who is making his postseason debut, went 8-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 17 home starts in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Curtis Granderson is 4-for-6 with a pair of walks in the series.

2. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson, who went 0-for-3 in the series opener, was held out of the starting lineup in Game 2.

3. Los Angeles rookie SS Corey Seager is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Dodgers 1